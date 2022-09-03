Dance Gavin Dance Tour Postponed For Medical Reasons

Social Media capture

Dance Gavin Dance have announced that they have been forced to postpone their upcoming UK and European tour and cancel their Louder Than Life appearance under doctor's orders.

The band shared, "We will be rescheduling our 2022 UK/European tour, and cancelling our appearance at the upcoming Louder Than Life Festival in Ky. all previously purchased tickets for EU/UK will be valid for those rescheduled dates.

"Per doctor's orders, Jon Mess needs to take the next month off from performing to properly rest his vocals. we are taking their advice and ensuring he is in the best care.

"We will announce the newly rescheduled UK & European dates shortly and look forward to seeing you all. we also look forward to future DWP festivals and appreciate everyone's understanding with this situation."

Related Stories

Dance Gavin Dance Score Top 10 Debut on Billboard 200 Chart

Dance Gavin Dance Celebrate New Album With 'Feels Bad Man' Video

Dance Gavin Dance Share 'Cream Of The Crop' Visualizer

Dance Gavin Dance Die Another Day With New Video

Dance Gavin Dance Music and Merch

News > Dance Gavin Dance