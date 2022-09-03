.

Dance Gavin Dance Tour Postponed For Medical Reasons

Keavin Wiggins | 09-03-2022

Dance Gavin Dance have announced that they have been forced to postpone their upcoming UK and European tour and cancel their Louder Than Life appearance under doctor's orders.

The band shared, "We will be rescheduling our 2022 UK/European tour, and cancelling our appearance at the upcoming Louder Than Life Festival in Ky. all previously purchased tickets for EU/UK will be valid for those rescheduled dates.

"Per doctor's orders, Jon Mess needs to take the next month off from performing to properly rest his vocals. we are taking their advice and ensuring he is in the best care.

"We will announce the newly rescheduled UK & European dates shortly and look forward to seeing you all. we also look forward to future DWP festivals and appreciate everyone's understanding with this situation."

