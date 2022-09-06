Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On 'Nothing Feels Right'

Ozzy Osbourne is streaming a new song called "Nothing Feels Rights", which feature his longtime guitarist Zakk Wylde, and is the latest track from his forthcoming album, "Patient Number 9".
The album will arrive on Friday, September 9th and reunited Ozzy with producer Andrew Watt, whom the Black Sabbath legend worked with on his acclaimed 2020 album, "Ordinary Man".
Apart from Wylde, the album features guest appearances from Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Pearl Jam's Mike McCready, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, Jane's Addiction's Chris Chaney, and reunites Ozzy with his Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi. Stream the song below:
