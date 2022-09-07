T. Graham Brown Joined By Suzy Bogguss On LIVE WIRE

(2911) T. Graham Brown is back again this month to bring listeners special stories and live cuts from his close friends and industry heroes with new episodes of LIVE WIRE on Sirius XM'S Prime Country Channel 58 starting Wednesday, September 7 at 10/9c.

September's episodes are filled with cherished memories and unforgettable moments, some recorded live at SiriusXM's Music City Theater in Nashville, Tennessee!

"This summer has flown by and while you are planning all of your fall festivities, I hope you will take the time to enjoy some of the best live tracks country music has to offer while hanging out with me for Live Wire," shares Brown. "This month, my featured guest is none other than Suzy Bogguss. Join us on Prime Country, channel 58!"

September's continued airings include live cuts from top country artists and bands including Alison Krauss, Don Williams, John Conlee, T. Graham Brown, and Ringo Starr, along with an interview with hitmaker Suzy Bogguss. LIVE WIRE is also available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.

Additional airings in September include:

Wednesday, September 7 @ 10 pm ET

Thursday, September 8 @ 1 am and 3 pm ET

Sunday, September 11 @ 11 am ET

Tuesday, September 13 @ 12 am and 11 pm ET

Thursday, September 15 @ 3 am ET

Saturday, September 24 @ 2 pm ET

Sunday, September 25 @ 6 pm ET

Monday, September 26 @ 12 pm ET

In response to the recent devastating floods in Easter Kentucky, T. Graham has taken the lyrics to his song "Hell and High Water" and helped create the "Come Hell Or High Water" t-shirt, which is an outline of the Kentucky Commonwealth punctuated by the words Kentucky Strong! In addition, T. Graham and his Hillbilly Iced Tea and Lemonade wrapped tour bus recently delivered much-needed supplies including water, flashlights, batteries, generators, tarps, coolers, baby supplies, cleaning supplies, hoses, and more that were donated by the Nashville community to those Kentuckians in need. To purchase a t-shirt, visit TGrahamBrown.com.

