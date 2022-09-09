Alter Bridge Deliver 'Sin After Sin'

Alter Bridge have shared a lyric video for their new single, "Sin After Sin", the latest track they have revealed from their forthcoming album, "Pawns & Kings."
The lyric video was created by Alter Bridge visual collaborator Wayne Joyner and the song clocks in at 6:43 and is the second longest song on the new album.
"Pawns & Kings", which will be hitting stores on October 14, found Alter Bridge reuniting with longtime collaborator and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to the band's impressive catalog. Watch the video below:
