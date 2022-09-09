.

Alter Bridge Deliver 'Sin After Sin'

09-08-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Alter Bridge Album art
Album art

Alter Bridge have shared a lyric video for their new single, "Sin After Sin", the latest track they have revealed from their forthcoming album, "Pawns & Kings."

The lyric video was created by Alter Bridge visual collaborator Wayne Joyner and the song clocks in at 6:43 and is the second longest song on the new album.

"Pawns & Kings", which will be hitting stores on October 14, found Alter Bridge reuniting with longtime collaborator and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette to create a collection of memorable new additions to the band's impressive catalog. Watch the video below:

Related Stories


Alter Bridge Deliver 'Sin After Sin'

Alter Bridge And Mammoth WVH Announce North American Tour

Alter Bridge Get Animated For 'Silver Tongue' Video

Alter Bridge Share Pawns & Kings Title Track

Mark Tremonti Confirms Alter Bridge's New Album Plans

Alter Bridge Music and Merch

News > Alter Bridge

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more

Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more

Rush, AC/DC, Metallica, Queen Stars Help Foo Fighters Tribute Taylor Hawkins- The Osbournes Launching New Reality TV Show- more

Ozzy Osbourne To Rock NFL Halftime- David Lee Roth Streams Live Studio Version Of Van Halen Classic- UFO's Phil Mogg Suffers Heart Attack- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy

Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago

Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales

Sites and Sounds: Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Latest News

Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'

Alter Bridge Deliver 'Sin After Sin'

Coldplay Live Concert Hitting Movie Theaters Across The World

Jimi Hendrix Experience Los Angeles Forum Set For Release

Celtic Frost Announce 'Danse Macabre' Box Set

Wednesday 13 Unleashes 'Insides Out' Video

Wynonna Judd Recruits All Star Guests For The Judds The Final Tour

Singled Out: Lia Caton's Hell Or High Water