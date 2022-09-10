.

Def Leppard Rocks California In Latest Stadium Tour Video

Bruce Henne | 09-10-2022

(hennemusic) Def Leppard rocks California in the latest behind the scenes video that the band has shared with fans from their summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue.

"This episode of Behind The Stadium Tour brings us to Glendale, AZ, Inglewood, CA, and San Diego, CA," says the band. "Featuring Vivian's birthday celebrations, Phil's guitar tech John Zocco, a Def Leppard history lesson, and more!"

Def Leppard are on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

The 2022 tour wrapped up in Las Vegas, NV on September 9. Check out behind the scenes video here.

