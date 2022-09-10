(hennemusic) Def Leppard rocks California in the latest behind the scenes video that the band has shared with fans from their summer Stadium Tour with Motley Crue.
"This episode of Behind The Stadium Tour brings us to Glendale, AZ, Inglewood, CA, and San Diego, CA," says the band. "Featuring Vivian's birthday celebrations, Phil's guitar tech John Zocco, a Def Leppard history lesson, and more!"
Def Leppard are on the road promoting their latest album, "Diamond Star Halos", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hard Rock Chart and No. 10 on the Billboard 200.
The 2022 tour wrapped up in Las Vegas, NV on September 9. Check out behind the scenes video here.
Def Leppard Share Stadium Tour Update
Def Leppard Share More Stadium Tour Behind The Scenes Video
Def Leppard Launch Second Leg Of Stadium Tour With Motley Crue
Def Leppard's Joe Elliott and Phil Collen Celebrate Hysteria 35th Anniversary
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener
Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video
Def Leppard Rocks California In Latest Stadium Tour Video
KISS Stream Off The Soundboard Live In Des Moines 1977
Death Cab for Cutie All Over The Map With 'Rand McNally'
Of Mice & Men Share Gravity (The Forgotten Remix)
Triumph Launch Vinyl Reissue Series With Allied Forces
Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions For 10th Anniversary