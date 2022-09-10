KISS Stream Off The Soundboard Live In Des Moines 1977

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming "Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977", in sync with its release on September 9. The event saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of tracks from their first six studio albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun."
The package captures the group's original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in performance on November 29, 1977 at the Iowa Veterans Memorial Auditorium as part of the band's Alive II tour.
"Off The Soundboard: Live In Des Moines 1977" is now available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 2LP set pressed on 180-gram purple vinyl available exclusively through the official KISS online store.
The set is the fourth and latest project in the series, following the release of a 2001 Tokyo concert, a 2004 show in Virginia Beach, VA, and a 1996 appearance at the UK's Monsters Of Rock festival at Donington Park.
Stream the 1977 concert here.
KISS Share Unreleased Song From Expanded Creatures Of The Night
KISS Share Beth From 1977 Des Moines Performance
KISS Kruise XI Announces Additional Artists
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Zakk Wylde On Nothing Feels Right- AC/DC's Brian Johnson- Foo Fighter Perform 'My Hero' With Taylor Hawkins Son- more
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Graham Nash - Live: Songs for Beginners and Wild Tales
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener
Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video
Def Leppard Rocks California In Latest Stadium Tour Video
KISS Stream Off The Soundboard Live In Des Moines 1977
Death Cab for Cutie All Over The Map With 'Rand McNally'
Of Mice & Men Share Gravity (The Forgotten Remix)
Triumph Launch Vinyl Reissue Series With Allied Forces
Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions For 10th Anniversary