Parkway Drive Stream ''Ground Zero

09-11-2022

Parkway Drive Darker Still cover

(Atom Splitter) Parkway Drive shared the song "Ground Zero" to celebrate the release of their seventh album "Darker Still", which hit stores on September 9th, via Epitaph Records.


"Ground Zero" opens the album in an anthemic way. The track erupts with galloping guitar solos, stadium-sized riffs, and the thunderous roar of McCall. It's a fist-in-the-air tour de force that will send adrenaline coursing through your veins from start to finish.

"Ground Zero, the first impact," the band states. "This song is where it all begins, from the fragile opening to the anthem inspiring chorus. Welcome to the new era of Parkway Drive. Live like life depends on it." Stream it below:

