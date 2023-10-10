Shooter Jennings Tributes Warren Zevon With All-New Live Album

(BHM) 3x GRAMMY Award-winner Shooter Jennings is celebrating the songs of the late, great Warren Zevon with Shooter Jennings And The Werewolves Of Los Angeles Do Zevon, an all-new live album arriving via BCR Media on Friday, November 3.

Recorded in concert at Monterey, CA's Rebels & Renegades Music Festival and featuring wall-to-wall Zevon favorites, SHOOTER JENNINGS AND THE WEREWOLVES OF LOS ANGELES DO ZEVON is heralded by today's premiere of an official live performance video for "Excitable Boy," premiering today across all platforms.

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles - which includes multi-instrumentalist Brian Whelan (Dwight Yoakum, Jim Lauderdale) alongside longtime Jennings collaborators drummer Jamie Douglass, bassist Ted Russell Kamp, and guitarist John Schreffler - made a memorable debut at 2022's Rebels & Renegades Music Festival in Monterey, CA, highlighted by a rousing rendition of Zevon's timeless anthem of desperation, "Lawyers, Guns and Money," streaming now at YouTube following its exclusive premiere via Rolling Stone. The band next lit up the City of Angels with SHOOTER JENNINGS AND THE WEREWOLVES OF LOS ANGELES DO ZEVON AT THE ROXY, held during GRAMMY Week at the world-famous Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, CA.

Next up, Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles will head east for their eagerly awaited NYC debut, set for November 1 at Brooklyn, NY's Brooklyn Made. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please see shooterjennings.com/tour.

"This last year we had a blast doing two separate shows paying tribute to one of my favorite artists of all time, Los Angeles legend Warren Zevon," says Shooter Jennings. "When Zevon was picked to be potentially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year we, along with millions of Zevon fans, were hoping that he would finally get his due in the halls of Rock & Roll History. Unfortunately, Zevon didn't make it in this year and won't be honored on November 4, 2023, in New York City at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Upon hearing this news, the Werewolves of Los Angeles gathered in our Wolfcave to discuss what we could do about it. We decided that even though Warren wasn't going into the Hall of Fame, we could take a special trip up to New York City that weekend and do our own celebration of Warren's bad-ass music."

SHOOTER JENNINGS

SHOOTER JENNINGS AND THE WEREWOLVES OF LOS ANGELES DO ZEVON

(BCR Media)

Release Date: Friday, November 3

Tracklist:

Digital/CD Track Listing:

Lawyers, Guns and Money

Excitable Boy

Mama Couldn't Be Persuaded

Mohammed's Radio

I Was in the House When the House Burned Down

My Sh*t's F***ed Up

Carmelita

Poor Poor Pitiful Me

Dirty Life and Times

Keep Me in Your Heart

Werewolves of London

The French Inhaler

Desperados Under the Eaves

LP Track Listing:

Side 1

Lawyers, Guns and Money

Excitable Boy

Mama Couldn't Be Persuaded

Mohammed's Radio

I Was in the House When the House Burned Down

My Sh*t's F***ed Up

Side 2

Poor Poor Pitiful Me

Dirty Life and Times

Werewolves of London

The French Inhaler

Desperados Under the Eaves

