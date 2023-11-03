Shooter Jennings And The Werewolves Of Los Angeles Do Zevon Out Now

(BHM) 3x GRAMMY Award-winner Shooter Jennings is celebrating the songs of the late, great Warren Zevon with Shooter Jennings And The Werewolves Of Los Angeles Do Zevon, an all-new live album arriving today via BCR Media. The album was recorded in concert at Monterey, CA's Rebels & Renegades Music Festival and features wall-to-wall Zevon favorites.

Shooter Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles - which includes multi-instrumentalist Brian Whelan (Dwight Yoakum, Jim Lauderdale) alongside longtime Jennings collaborators drummer Jamie Douglass, bassist Ted Russell Kamp, and guitarist John Schreffler - made a memorable debut at 2022's Rebels & Renegades Music Festival in Monterey, CA, highlighted by a rousing rendition of Zevon's timeless anthem of desperation, "Lawyers, Guns and Money," streaming now on YouTube following its exclusive premiere via Rolling Stone. The band next lit up the City of Angels with SHOOTER JENNINGS AND THE WEREWOLVES OF LOS ANGELES DO ZEVON AT THE ROXY, held during GRAMMY Week at the world-famous Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood, CA. Earlier this week, Jennings and the Werewolves of Los Angeles performed the set to a sold-out Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn. The album was heralded last month with the release of a live performance of "Excitable Boy," streaming now on YouTube.

"This last year we had a blast doing two separate shows paying tribute to one of my favorite artists of all time, Los Angeles legend Warren Zevon," says Shooter Jennings. "When Zevon was picked to be potentially inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year we, along with millions of Zevon fans, were hoping that he would finally get his due in the halls of Rock & Roll History. Unfortunately, Zevon didn't make it in this year and won't be honored tomorrow night in New York City at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony. Upon hearing this news, the Werewolves of Los Angeles gathered in our Wolfcave to discuss what we could do about it. We decided that even though Warren wasn't going into the Hall of Fame, we could take a special trip up to New York City this week and do our own celebration of Warren's bad-ass music."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards saw Jennings receive his second career "Best Americana Album" award, honoring for his work as co-producer with Dave Cobb on Brandi Carlile's chart-topping In These Silent Days - Jennings' second consecutive GRAMMY Award for his critically acclaimed work with Carlile and longtime collaborator Cobb following 2018's By The Way, I Forgive You, a landmark release which earned worldwide accolades and the 2019 GRAMMY Award for "Best Americana Album." In 2020, Tanya Tucker's While I'm Livin' - co-produced by Jennings and Carlile - garnered th

