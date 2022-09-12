Tyler Hubbard Delivers 'Everybody Needs A Bar' Video

(UMG Nashville) Florida Georgia Line star Tyler Hubbard released a new music video his new song "Everybody Needs A Bar," off his six-song project Dancin' In the Country.
"Everybody Needs a Bar," co-written by Hubbard, Jordan Schmidt and Zachary Kale, offers up the idea that everyone needs a place where they can go to relax, meet friends, hear music or fall in love - a place that is welcoming no matter who you are.
Filmed in Nashville, Tennessee, "Everybody Needs A Bar" features the house of a local art director, who in years past worked with Tyler on previous videos and wanted to help with this video. The homeowner built the bar himself, spending several days turning his garage into a bar. "Everybody Needs A Bar" features actors and talent from the Nashville and Atlanta areas and many of them had actually been on set with Hubbard earlier in the day filming another video ("Baby Gets Her Lovin'," out next month). Hubbard had so much fun working with the group that he invited them all to stay for the next video shoot, which happened to be "Everybody Needs A Bar."
"Making the video for 'Everybody Needs A Bar' was an amazing experience," says Hubbard. "Everybody should have a place - their own version of a bar - to go where they feel a sense of welcoming and belonging. I think we were able to create that vibe in this video. And having all these actors with me for two videos made the process incredibly fun and I think in its own way told the story of the song."
Earlier this week, Hubbard also began his first tour as a solo artist on Keith Urban's "The Speed Of Now World Tour." Hubbard joined Urban in Mountainview, CA for his first show, and he gave the audience his classic high-energy, electric performance style, playing a set of his new music, which is definitely striking a chord with fans.
Tyler Hubbard To Perform On The Today Show
Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country
Keith Urban Adds Tyler Hubbard To The Speed Of Now World Tour
Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Releases New Song '35's'
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Nickelback's New Album Is All Over The Map Says Chad Kroeger- Mercyful Fate Announce North American Reunion Tour- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs
Beach Boys Launch Four-Part Narrative Video Series
Testament Unleash 'WWIII' Video
Tyler Hubbard Delivers 'Everybody Needs A Bar' Video
Chelsea Grin Reveal 'The Isnis' Visualizer
Robert Jon & The Wreck Release Old Hotel Room Video
Parkway Drive Stream ''Ground Zero