All-Star The Last Waltz Tour 2022 Announced

(EBM) Robbie Robertson, Sebastian Robertson, and Keith Wortman of Blackbird Presents are thrilled to announce The Last Waltz Tour 2022. This epic tour continues the tradition of capturing the excitement of The Band's historic 1976 Thanksgiving concert at the famed Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, hailed as the greatest concert of all time.



The multi-city tour kicks off with two nights at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, on November 3 and continues throughout the month, making stops at historic venues on the east coast. Tickets go on sale September 16, 2022, at 10 AM ET.



The Last Waltz Tour 2022 features a star-studded lineup led by Warren Haynes and Don Was with Jamey Johnson, Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville, Terrence Higgins, Bob Margolin, Mark Mullins & The Levee Horns (featuring the original horn arrangements of Allen Toussaint).



Over forty-five years ago, The Band performed their final concert to a sold-out crowd with a who's-who of music royalty in attendance. The evening culminated with "Don't Do It," The Band's cover of Marvin Gaye's "Baby Don't You Do It." After the last note, Robbie Robertson, The Bands' lead guitarist, songwriter, and a founding member said "Goodnight. Goodbye." walking off stage, forever immortalizing this epic event.



"It is such an honor that the musical celebration of The Last Waltz and The Band carries on today. Blackbird Presents and this extraordinary lineup of musicians makes me proud to be a part of this ongoing and wonderful tradition." says Robbie Robertson.



"We are counting down the days till we get to see this lineup, performing these songs, in the greatest music celebration of our lives," says Keith Wortman, Creator and Producer of The Last Waltz Tour franchise. "Seeing the audiences sing along to every word at every show as one family is what all of us music fans live for."



The Last Waltz Tour 2022 is an annual touring franchise established by Blackbird Presents in 2016 at The Last Waltz New Orleans: A Celebration of the 40th Anniversary of The Last Waltz, a two-night, sold-out concert event. "The last 30 minutes of The Last Waltz @SaengerNOLA was the best thing I've heard @jazzfest," said Keith Spera, music critic, The New Orleans Advocate.



The Last Waltz Tour 2022 Dates & Locations

Tickets on sale September 16, 2022, at 10 AM ET at TheLastWaltzTour.live.



November 3 & 4 The Capitol Theatre Port Chester, NY

November 5 Proctors Theatre Schenectady, NY

November 6 The Met Philadelphia Philadelphia, PA

November 8 The Paramount Long Island, NY

November 9 Toyota Oakdale Theatre Wallingford, CT

November 11 Orpheum Theatre Boston, MA

November 12 Warner Theatre Washington, DC

November 13 Altria Theater Richmond, VA

November 15 Coca-Cola Roxy Atlanta, GA

November 17 Pompano Beach Amphitheater Pompano Beach, FL

November 18 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre St. Augustine, FL

November 20 Mahaffey Theater St. Petersburg, FL

