Green Day's Rock In Rio Performance Shared Online

(hennemusic) Green Day performed at this year's Rock In Rio festival in Brazil on September 9, and pro-shot video of their full performance is being shared online.

The group rocked a 21-song over the course of almost 2 hours, delivering material from seven different albums alongside covers of tracks by KISS ("Rock And Roll All Nite"), Operation Ivy ("Knowledge") and The Isley Brothers ("Shout").

Green Day headlined the fifth night of the festival at Parque Olimpico in Rio de Janeiro, where the mainstage featured performances by Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial.

The band will continue their 2022 live series this month with appearances at Asbury Park, NJ's Sea.Hear.Now festival on September 18, a Hard Rock Live show in Hollywood, FL on September 22, and a September 24 stop at Dover, DE's Firefly Music Festival.

Watch Green Day perform at Rock In Rio here.

