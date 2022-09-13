Green Day's Rock In Rio Performance Shared Online

(hennemusic) Green Day performed at this year's Rock In Rio festival in Brazil on September 9, and pro-shot video of their full performance is being shared online.
The group rocked a 21-song over the course of almost 2 hours, delivering material from seven different albums alongside covers of tracks by KISS ("Rock And Roll All Nite"), Operation Ivy ("Knowledge") and The Isley Brothers ("Shout").
Green Day headlined the fifth night of the festival at Parque Olimpico in Rio de Janeiro, where the mainstage featured performances by Fall Out Boy, Billy Idol and Capital Inicial.
The band will continue their 2022 live series this month with appearances at Asbury Park, NJ's Sea.Hear.Now festival on September 18, a Hard Rock Live show in Hollywood, FL on September 22, and a September 24 stop at Dover, DE's Firefly Music Festival.
Watch Green Day perform at Rock In Rio here.
Metallica, Green Day, and Machine Gun Kelly Lead Lollapalooza Lineup
Green Day, My Chemical Romance Lead Firefly Lineup
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Pulls Out Of Miley Cyrus' New Year's Eve TV Special
Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming Online- Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming online
Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut With 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!'
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach Lineup
Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour
Green Day's Rock In Rio Performance Shared Online
Steven Adler and Slaughter Lead Thunder Valley Rally Lineup
Tedeschi Trucks Band Gearing Up For Beacon Theatre Residency Dates
All-Star The Last Waltz Tour 2022 Announced