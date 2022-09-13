Singled Out: Capital Theatre's Fait Accompli

New Zealand rockers Capital Theatre recently released a music video for "Fait Accompli", from their Mike Clink (Guns N' Roses, Steve Vai) produced debut "A Hero's Journey", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
Our latest track Fait Accompli is the first track on our concept album 'A Hero's Journey,' which we recorded with legendary rock producer Mike Clink. The album follows a hero's journey footprint so each of the ten songs are placed throughout the archetype.
Fait Accompli is essentially a song about birth and the fait accompli we all go through as living humans in the fact that we didn't have a choice to be born, we simply were born, and into the world we were delivered. This is the birth of our hero.
The song is anchored by the experience singer Adam had with the premature birth of his first daughter, where mother and child were both extremely fortunate to survive.
This throws in harrowing images of pacing hospital corridors and having life hanging in the balance.
The track has a beautiful middle section void of lyrics but full of cinematic emotion which builds the song to a triumphant final chorus.
We had Chris Cheney (Jane's Addiction) play bass on the album and his driving bass on this track are fully evident.
The song has a bold music video directed by Brian Cox and was shot while the band were last in LA. It's a must watch take a look [below and learn more about the band here.]
Capital Theatre Deliver Mike Clink Produced A Hero's Journey
Capital Theatre Deliver 'Fait Accompli' With New Video
Capital Theatre Are 'Delicately Poised' With New Video
Capital Theatre Reveal Mike Clink Produced 'Long Way To Fall'
Capital Theatre Music and Merch
Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming Online- Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut- Stagecoach 2023 Lineup- more
Ozzy Osbourne Shares Video For Eric Clapton Collaboration 'One Of Those Days'-Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Releases Two New Songs- more
Ozzy Osbourne Rocks Los Angeles Rams NFL Season Opener- Sammy Hagar Shares 'Funky Feng Shui' Video- Def Leppard- more
Megadeth's SiriusXM Performance Streaming Online- Lamb Of God Share New Song 'Grayscale'- Watch Iron Maiden Rock In Rio 2022- more
Rare 1970 Led Zeppelin Concert Footage Streaming Online- Nickelback Share San Quentin To Announce Album- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
The Blues: Kat Riggins- Todd Sharpville- The Strongman Blues Remedy
Caught In The Act: Bush Rock Chicago
Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and the Circle Rock Chicago
Guns N' Roses Full Rock In Rio Performance Video Streaming online
Megadeth Score Top 5 Debut With 'The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!'
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach Lineup
Paramore Add Dates To Intimate U.S. Tour
Green Day's Rock In Rio Performance Shared Online
Steven Adler and Slaughter Lead Thunder Valley Rally Lineup
Tedeschi Trucks Band Gearing Up For Beacon Theatre Residency Dates
All-Star The Last Waltz Tour 2022 Announced