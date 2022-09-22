Ozzy Osbourne Previews Second Episode In Patient Number 9 Miniseries

Still from the first episode

(hennemusic) Ozzy Osbourne is revisiting his Black Sabbath connection in a preview of the second episode of a video miniseries about the making of his newly-released album, "Patient Number 9."

The second episode of the three-part feature will be issued on September 23; produced by Jack Osbourne with interviews conducted by renowned British journalist Phil Alexander, the series features exclusive interviews with Ozzy and producer/guitarist Andrew Watt.

Black Sabbath guitar legend Tony Iommi is featured on two songs of the record - "Degradation Rules" and "No Escape From Now" - which marks the first time ever that he appears on an Ozzy solo album.

"We've got more of a relationship going over the last couple of years," explains Iommi.

"He knows how to write for you," says Watt to Ozzy. "It's the DNA of one of the greatest bands of all time."

Watch the video preview here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

