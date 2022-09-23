.

Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

09-23-2022

Joe Bonamassa Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III poster
Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III poster

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman have announced Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III, the third European voyage of Bonamassa's world-famous floating blues-rock party at sea.

Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III sails August 17-22, 2023, traveling from Athens, Greece to Dubrovnik, Croatia and Santorini, Greece aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jade.

This 5-night music festival will feature two unique sets from Bonamassa along with dozens of electrifying live performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations by a spectacular lineup of hand-picked special guests that include Blackberry Smoke, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Jimmy Vivino, Kirk Fletcher, plus many more to be announced.

In addition to the non-stop music, guests will enjoy an array of unique activities and special programming geared towards the ultimate blues enthusiasts. Wine tastings, exclusive raffles, and opportunities to interact with Bonamassa and other artists onboard are just a few of the unique experiences guests can enjoy onboard. Sign up at www.bluesaliveatseaeurope.com to be the first to know when new artists and activities are announced.

Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

