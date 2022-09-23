Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III

(Noble) Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman have announced Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III, the third European voyage of Bonamassa's world-famous floating blues-rock party at sea.
Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III sails August 17-22, 2023, traveling from Athens, Greece to Dubrovnik, Croatia and Santorini, Greece aboard the luxurious Norwegian Jade.
This 5-night music festival will feature two unique sets from Bonamassa along with dozens of electrifying live performances and once-in-a-lifetime collaborations by a spectacular lineup of hand-picked special guests that include Blackberry Smoke, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Jimmy Vivino, Kirk Fletcher, plus many more to be announced.
In addition to the non-stop music, guests will enjoy an array of unique activities and special programming geared towards the ultimate blues enthusiasts. Wine tastings, exclusive raffles, and opportunities to interact with Bonamassa and other artists onboard are just a few of the unique experiences guests can enjoy onboard. Sign up at www.bluesaliveatseaeurope.com to be the first to know when new artists and activities are announced.
Joe Bonamassa Announces Spring U.S. Tour
Keb' Mo' Added To Joe Bonamassa's Keeping The Blues Alive At Sea
Joe Bonamassa Announces Third Annual Stream-A-Thon
Joe Bonamassa Goes Retro With Animated 'Mind's Eye' Video
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more
Sammy Hagar Explains Crazy Times Artwork- Steve Perry Launches Legal Action Over Journey Trademarks- Ozzy Osbourne- more
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
AWOLNATION Look To Overly Digitized Future With 'Freaking Me Out'
The Night Flight Orchestra To Celebrate David Andersson With Fall Tour
Joe Bonamassa Announces Keeping the Blues Alive At Sea Mediterranean III
The Ghost Club 'Don't Let Go' With New Video
Rolling Stones Share Have You Seen Your Mother, Baby, Standing in the Shadow? Videos
Shania Twain Returns With 'Waking Up Dreaming'
The Pretty Reckless Unplug For 'Harley Darling'
5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Bad Omens' Video For Royal Albert Hall Livestream