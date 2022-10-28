.

Halestorm Expand Back From The Dead For Deluxe Edition

Michael Angulia | 10-28-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Halestorm Album art
Album art

Halestorm have expanded their "Back From The Dead" album for a special deluxe edition that will be released on December 9th, including digitally, and for the first time on CD and cassette.

Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition will include seven previously unreleased b-sides, including "Mine," which has been released as a the lead single from the package.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale had this to say, "I'm so pleased to be able to give you more. A deluxe version of Back From The Dead with seven bonus tracks means you get to dig down deeper into the Halestorm graveyard.

"Most of these songs are in the spirit of taking chances and were some of the first we'd written after getting together post lockdown. Enjoy the ride!" Stream "Mine" below:

Related Stories


Halestorm Expand Back From The Dead For Deluxe Edition

The Pretty Reckless Missing Halestorm Tour Kick Off Due To Covid

Halestorm, The Warning and New Years Day Announce Fall Tour

Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour

Halestorm Back From The Dead With New Album and Tours

Halestorm Music and Merch

News > Halestorm

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rock and Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87- Disturbed Share Divisive- Metallica's Kirk Hammett- Halestorm- more

Matt Sorum Reunites With Guns N' Roses Bandmates For 'Judgement Day'- Motley Crue Replace Mick Mars With John 5- more

Motley Crue's Mick Mars Retires From Touring- Pantera, Judas Priest, and Rainbow Stars Launch Elegant Weapons- Green Day and Eddie Vedder- more

Greta Van Fleet Postpone More Shows As Josh Kiszka Recovers From Injury- Nickelback Announce Intimate Shows Next Month- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia

Quick Flicks: Special Halloween Edition

Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Items for Autumn Travel

Tom Petty Singled Out Special

Latest News

Rock and Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Dead At 87

Disturbed Share Divisive Title Track

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured In Gibson TV's Metal And Monsters

Halestorm Expand Back From The Dead For Deluxe Edition

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Premiere Symphonic 'Face Down' Video

Shania Twain Announces Queen Of Me Album and Tour

Fear Factory Celebrate Recoded Release With Hatred Will Prevail Lyric Video

He Is Legend Premiere 'Honey From The Hive' Video