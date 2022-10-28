Halestorm Expand Back From The Dead For Deluxe Edition

Halestorm have expanded their "Back From The Dead" album for a special deluxe edition that will be released on December 9th, including digitally, and for the first time on CD and cassette.

Back From The Dead: Deluxe Edition will include seven previously unreleased b-sides, including "Mine," which has been released as a the lead single from the package.

Frontwoman Lzzy Hale had this to say, "I'm so pleased to be able to give you more. A deluxe version of Back From The Dead with seven bonus tracks means you get to dig down deeper into the Halestorm graveyard.

"Most of these songs are in the spirit of taking chances and were some of the first we'd written after getting together post lockdown. Enjoy the ride!" Stream "Mine" below:

