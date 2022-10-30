The Beach Boys Stream Unreleased 1972 Track 'Carry Me Home'

(UMe) The Beach Boys have shared the unreleased track, "Carry Me Home," recorded in 1972 during the Holland album sessions as a preview to their forthcoming "Sail On Sailor - 1972" box set.

"Carry Me Home" was written and produced by Dennis Wilson about a soldier dying in the Vietnam War, the hauntingly beautiful, downtempo ballad features powerful vocals from Dennis and Blondie Chaplin over plaintive piano, country-tinged pedal steel, acoustic guitar, marching drums, and the band's trademark harmonies.

This marks the first official release of the oft-bootlegged track that has circulated amongst hardcore fans in inferior audio quality for years. It has long been one of the most requested songs to be released from the group's archive.

Although it has been considered for release over the years, Sail On Sailor - 1972 finally provides the historic and musical context the song has long deserved.

The Beach Boys landmark albums, 1972's Carl and the Passions - "So Tough" and 1973's Holland, will take center focus in Sail On Sailor - 1972, a new expansive multi-disc and digital box set, releasing December 2nd via Capitol Records/UMe, that documents and dives deep into their transformative and fruitful 1972 era.

The latest chapter in the Beach Boys' archival series was produced by Mark Linett and Alan Boyd, the team behind 2013's GRAMMY Award-winning SMiLE Sessions and last year's acclaimed Feel Flows - The Sunflower and Surf's Up Sessions 1969-1971, the comprehensive 6CD Super Deluxe Edition features newly remastered versions of Carl and the Passions - "So Tough" and Holland, plus Holland's Mount Vernon and Fairway (A Fairytale) EP (complete with its original instructions to "please listen in the dark"), and boasts an unreleased live concert recorded at NYC's famed Carnegie Hall on Thanksgiving, 1972, the first-ever release of a complete Beach Boys concert from this era with the original setlist.

