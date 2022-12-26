Corey Taylor Addressed End Of Slipknot Rumor (2022 In Review)

Album title sparked retirement speculation

Album art

Corey Taylor Addressed End Of Slipknot Rumor was a top 22 story from July 2022: Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor addressed the speculation that the band was planning to break-up that was simply sparked after the group announced their new album last week and that it would be called, "The End, So Far."

Taylor addressed the speculation during the band's appearance at the Hills Of Rock festival in Plovdiv, Bulgaria this past Thursday, July 21st. He told the crowd, "I'll tell you what, some of you might have heard the news that Slipknot has a new album coming out very, very soon.

"The name of that album is called 'The End, So Far'. And for those doomsday motherf***ers who think that Slipknot are gonna break up, that is not the case.

"This simply represents the end of one moment and the beginning of the rest of our f***ing lives. Do you understand what I'm f***ing saying to you out there?" Watch the clip below:

