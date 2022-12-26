Corey Taylor Addressed End Of Slipknot Rumor (2022 In Review)

Album title sparked retirement speculation
Corey Taylor Addressed End Of Slipknot Rumor was a top 22 story from July 2022: Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor addressed the speculation that the band was planning to break-up that was simply sparked after the group announced their new album last week and that it would be called, "The End, So Far."
Taylor addressed the speculation during the band's appearance at the Hills Of Rock festival in Plovdiv, Bulgaria this past Thursday, July 21st. He told the crowd, "I'll tell you what, some of you might have heard the news that Slipknot has a new album coming out very, very soon.
"The name of that album is called 'The End, So Far'. And for those doomsday motherf***ers who think that Slipknot are gonna break up, that is not the case.
"This simply represents the end of one moment and the beginning of the rest of our f***ing lives. Do you understand what I'm f***ing saying to you out there?" Watch the clip below:
Motley Crue, Iron Maiden, KISS and Slipknot Lead Festival Lineup
Pantera, Tool, Slipknot, Avenged Sevenfold Lead Welcome to Rockville Lineup
Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year
Soen Rock Slipknot's 'Snuff' In New Video
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Everybody Wants Some'
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia
Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover
Danzig Celebrating Debut Album Anniversary With Festival Set
Paul Rodgers In The Studio For Free's Heartbreaker 50th Anniversary
David Lee Roth Released New Song About Van Halen (2022 In Review)
Metallica Got Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video (2022 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album (2022 In Review)