Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album (2022 In Review)

Former Van Halen frontman appears on thrash icon's new record
Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album was a top 22 story from July 2022: Sammy Hagar is a special guest on Megadeth's forthcoming album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!," which was released on September 2nd.
Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine was asked about the collaboration with the former Van Halen/Montrose vocalist during an appearance on Full Metal Jackie's radio show. He explained, "We did a cover song of one of Sammy's songs.
"A lot of people didn't know Sammy before he did his time in Van Halen. I know him from back when he played in Montrose and, after that, in his solo career. I never really was convinced with the Van Halen tracks because I'd heard Sammy sing on Montrose, and that man can sing... oh my God. He was one of my favorite singers, forever and ever.
"'I Got The Fire is one of my favorite Montrose songs. It's such a heavy song; even Iron Maiden covered it. I thought, 'Wouldn't it be great to do 'This Planet's On Fire' by Sammy?'
"I contacted him and asked him, 'Would you mind singing on it and maybe putting down some guitars?' So he came back and said, 'Sure, I'll sing on it. I ain't playing guitar because I heard you two shredders and you just leave the stuff like it is.' I was really flattered because I think Sammy's a great guitar player."
