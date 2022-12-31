Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)

Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen was a top 22 story from Oct. 2022: Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters said in a new interview that he could not "care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen" because he is not interested in loud rock 'n' roll.
Waters made the comment during an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience where the host suggested that Waters 1985 exit from Pink Floyd was "biggest breakup, probably, in rock history."
Roger responded, "I don'r know... maybe. I'm not very up on rock history. I'm not very interested in most popular music. I mean, there are certain people that I'm a great fan of, but mainly the sort of writers, the singer-songwriters. So, (Bob) Dylan and Neil Young, but I won't start a long list. I probably could but it's that end of the spectrum that I'm more interested in."
"I'm not really interested in loud rock 'n' roll. Some people are and they love it, but I couldn't care less about AC/DC or Eddie Van Halen or any of that stuff. I'm sure Eddie's brilliant and a great guitar player and wonderful, but that just doesn't interest me."
Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts (2022 In Review)
Roger Waters Delivers The Lockdown Sessions
Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'
Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen
Queen's Brian May Knighted- David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Club Days- Metallica Unplug For UFO Classic- New Year's Eve Live TV Special- more.
Wolfgang Van Halen Going It Alone On New Mammoth WVH Album- Metallica Team With Fender Play For New Collection- more
Nita Strauss Recovering From Surgery- God Forbid To Release Reunion Concert And Share First Video- more
David Lee Roth Reminisces About Eddie Van Halen- Metallica Unplug For Thin Lizzy Classic- Sammy Hagar Jams With Mick Fleetwood- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Laughs Off Miming Accusations- K.K. Hesitated Going To Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction -Iron Maiden- more
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers - Live at the Fillmore (1997)
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Rock Reads: Elton John, Rob Halford, John Lennon, Sun Records, Frank Zappa, more
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III
Hemorage Tour Bus Mobile Stage Destroyed By Drunk Driver
Clutch Share Video From Wacken Open Air 2022
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency (2022 In Review)
Ozzy Believes David Lee Roth Has 'Lost A Couple Bolts' (2022 In Review)
Roger Waters Couldn't Care Less About AC/DC Or Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead At 90 (2022 In Review)
Dead & Company Announced Farewell Tour (2022 In Review)