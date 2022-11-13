Whiskey Myers Announce 2023 Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 11-13-2022

Whiskey Myers Tour poster
Tour poster

Whiskey Myers may still be on the road through early December, but they are not done. They have just announced their Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour.

The brand new 12-date trek will include varied support from Rival Sons, Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and The Weathered Souls (check local listings), and it will be followed by appearances at various music festivals including Carolina Country Music Fest, Hwy 30 Music Fest, Country Jam Colorado and Country Jam USA.

They will be kicking things off on February 16th in Knoxville, TN at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum and have announced dates through March 31st in Midland, TX, followed by festival appearances. See the dates below:

February 16 Knoxville, Tenn. - Knoxville Civic Coliseum
February 17 Tallahassee, Fla. - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
February 18 Augusta, Ga. - James Brown Arena
February 19 Savannah, Ga. - Enmarket Arena
February 22 Kalamazoo, Mich. - Wings Event Center
February 24* Toledo, Ohio - Huntington Center
February 25 Johnstown, Pa. - 1st Summit Arena
February 26 Saginaw, Mich. - Dow Event Center Arena
March 16 Albuquerque, N.M. - Revel
March 17 Phoenix, Ariz. - Arizona Financial Theatre
March 18 Laughlin, Nev. - Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's
March 31 Midland, Texas - Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater

