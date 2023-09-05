Whiskey Myers Getting Stripped Down For First Ever Acoustic Tour

(EBM) Whiskey Myers are set to embark on the first-ever acoustic tour of the decade-plus career that has seen the road warriors sell out iconic venues from Red Rocks Amphitheatre to the Ryman Auditorium with their signature high-energy production.
Now, with the Whiskey Myers & Friends Tour set for this December, the genre-bending band brings a special, stripped-back version of their multi-Platinum catalog to fans alongside friends and special guests Aaron Raitiere, Adam Hood and Brent Cobb.
Tickets for the run of acoustic shows go on sale next Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time via whiskeymyers.com. Tickets to remaining Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour headlining shows and dates as direct support on Eric Church's The Outsiders Revival Tour are on sale now.
The tour will feature unique versions of songs from across the band's full discography, including their most recent critically acclaimed album Tornillo, praised by American Songwriter for putting Whiskey Myers "in a league of their own with their signature hard-rocking sound on full display" with Nashville Lifestyles declaring, "Southern rock is alive and well on Whiskey Myers' Tornillo - and it comes with a brassy border-town swagger... Equal parts train songs, tenacious energy, and Tabasco... their lawless musicality burns like the sun."
Whiskey Myers Upcoming Dates:
* Eric Church The Outsiders Revival Tour
^ Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour
+ Whiskey Myers & Friends Tour
Sept. 13 Prior, Okla. | Born & Raised Festival
Sept. 21 Alpharetta, Ga. | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
Sept. 22 Alpharetta, Ga. | Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *
Sept. 23 Charlotte, N.C. | PNC Music Pavilion *
Sept. 24 Charlotte, N.C. | PNC Music Pavilion *
Sept. 27 Saint Augustine, Fla. | The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^
Sept. 28 Saint Augustine, Fla. | The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^
Sept. 29. West Palm Beach, Fla. | iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre *
Sept. 30 Tampa, Fla. |. MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *
Oct. 7 Monterey, Calif. | Rebels & Renegades Festival
Oct. 14 Tyler, Texas | Rose City Music Festival
Nov. 11 Thackerville, Okla. | WinStar World Casino and Resort
Dec. 1. Birmingham, Ala. | Alabama Theatre +
Dec. 2 Pelham, Tenn. | The Caverns +
Dec. 3 Pelham, Tenn. | The Caverns +
Dec. 6 Akron, Ohio | Akron Civic Center +
Dec. 7 Louisville, Ky. | The Louisville Palace Theater +
Dec. 8 Fort Wayne, Ind. | Embassy Theatre +
Dec. 9 Rockford, Ill. | Coronado Performing Arts Center +
