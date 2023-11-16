Whiskey Myers Announce 2024 Tour

(EBM) Whiskey Myers announces new tour dates for 2024, kicking off March 8 in Bossier City, La. Following sold-out dates across the U.S. this year, the genre-bending band will be joined by The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson + POTR and Reid Haughton on select dates. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 17 at 10am local time at WhiskeyMyers.com.

Last week, the band announced the lineup for their sixth annual Wiggy Thump Festival in Palestine, Texas, featuring Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Brent Cobb and Joey Greer on April 20, 2024.

Whiskey Myers will wrap up 2023 with the Whiskey Myers & Friends, their first full-band acoustic tour with special guests Adam Hood, Aaron Raitiere and Cobb. Embarking Dec. 1 in Birmingham, Ala., the tour already boasts three sold-out shows, including two dates at Pelham, Tenn.'s The Caverns, with the Dec. 2 performance available to stream live via VEEPS.

Whiskey Myers unveiled their creation of Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey this summer, one of their passion projects that's enabled them to connect further with fans among their own coffee line and unique, collectible art created for each show and album. Breaking free from conventions, Uncle Chicken's transcends boundaries and speaks to the soul of its diverse fan base, offering a remarkable libation that defies categorization. Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey is a Straight Bourbon Whiskey shrouded in mystery and infused with the untamed spirit of a legendary figure within the Whiskey Myers universe.

Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour Dates

March 8 Brookshire Grocery Arena#^ Bossier, LA

March 9 Mississippi Coast Coliseum#^ Biloxi, MS

April 6 Grind City Music Festival 2024 Memphis, TN

April 12 Cattle Country Fest Gonzales, TX

April 20 Wiggy Thump 2024 Palestine, TX

May 3 Simmons Bank Arena+^ Little Rock, AR

May 4 Hartman Arena+^ Park City, KS

May 5 Alliant Energy Powerhouse+^ Cedar Rapids, IA

May 7 Denny Sanford Center+^ Sioux Falls, SD

May 9 Armory^ Minneapolis, MN

May 10 Peoria Civic Center+^ Peoria, IL

May 11 The Walmart AMP+^ Rogers, AR

+ With Lukas Nelson + POTR

# With Red Clay Strays

^ Reid Haughton

