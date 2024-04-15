Whiskey Myers Extend 2024 Tour Through Fall

(EBM) Having kicked off a year of heavy touring with a headlining RodeoHouston stadium appearance and a run of electric arena shows, multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers now extend their in-demand run through the fall with today's announcement of 12 additional shows. Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now, with the new run of shows on sale this Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time.
Joining the genre-bending band across the new October dates are JJ Grey & Mofro and Colby Acuff. Southall and Cam Allen serve as support on November 1 with 49 Winchester and Angel White joining on November 2. Previously announced dates feature a rotating cast of support with The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Southall, Whitey Morgan and the 78's, Anderson East, Blackberry Smoke, Reid Haughton, Treaty Oak Revival, Vincent Neil Emerson and Eddie Flint.
In addition to their own headlining dates, Whiskey Myers tops several festival lineups and will serve as direct support to Hank Williams, Jr. for four shows. Their own Wiggy Thump Festival also returns to their hometown of Palestine, Texas for the sixth year on April 20, with Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Brent Cobb and Joey Greer joining the event benefitting the local Anderson County Youth Livestock Association. Tickets are available HERE.
Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour
# denotes direct support to Brandi Carlile
* denotes direct support to Hank Williams, Jr.
^ denotes direct support to Zach Bryan
Previously Announced Dates:
April 20 Palestine, Texas || Wiggy Thump Festival
May 3 Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena
May 4 Park City, Kan. || Hartman Arena
May 5 Cedar Rapids, Iowa || Alliant Energy Powerhouse
May 7 Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford Center
May 9 Minneapolis, Minn. || The Armory
May 10 Peoria, Ill. || Peoria Civic Center
May 11 Rogers, Ark. || The Walmart AMP
May 24 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater
May 25 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater
June 12 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 15 Nampa, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
June 16 Reno, Nev. || Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort
June 18 Santa Barbara, Calif. || Santa Barbara Bowl
June 19 Del Mar, Calif. || San Diego County Fair
June 21 Concord, Calif. || Toyota Pavilion at Concord
June 22 Wheatland, Calif. ||. Hard Rock Live
July 5 Chicago, Ill. || Rosemont Theater
July 6 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
July 7 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater
July 9 Youngstown, Ohio || Foundations Amphitheater
July 11 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena
July 12 Huber Heights, Ohio || Rose Music Center
July 13 St. Louis, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park
July 21 Redmond, Ore. || FairWell Festival #
Aug. 9 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Aug. 10 Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *
Aug. 13 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena
Aug. 15 Kingston, R.I. || Ryan Center
Aug. 16 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 17 Gilford, N.H. || Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheater
Aug. 18 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 21 Asbury Park, N.J. || Stone Pony Summer Stage
Aug. 23 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. || Broadview Stage at SPAC *
Aug. 24 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater *
Aug. 31 Palmer, Alaska || Alaska State Fair
Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond ^
New Dates:
Sept. 20 Cape Girardeau, Mo. || Show Me Center
Oct. 17 Huntsville, Ala. || Orion Amphitheater
Oct. 18 Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Oct. 20 Johnson City, Tenn. || Freedom Hall
Oct. 23 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Oct. 24 Charlottesville, Va. || Ting Pavilion
Oct. 26 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Oct. 28 Dothan, Ala. || Civic Center
Oct. 30 Baton Rouge, La. || Raising Cane's Arena
Nov. 1 Tulsa, Okla. || BOK Center
Nov. 2 Dallas, Texas || Dos Equis Pavilion
