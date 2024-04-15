Whiskey Myers Extend 2024 Tour Through Fall

(EBM) Having kicked off a year of heavy touring with a headlining RodeoHouston stadium appearance and a run of electric arena shows, multi-Platinum band Whiskey Myers now extend their in-demand run through the fall with today's announcement of 12 additional shows. Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now, with the new run of shows on sale this Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Joining the genre-bending band across the new October dates are JJ Grey & Mofro and Colby Acuff. Southall and Cam Allen serve as support on November 1 with 49 Winchester and Angel White joining on November 2. Previously announced dates feature a rotating cast of support with The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Southall, Whitey Morgan and the 78's, Anderson East, Blackberry Smoke, Reid Haughton, Treaty Oak Revival, Vincent Neil Emerson and Eddie Flint.

In addition to their own headlining dates, Whiskey Myers tops several festival lineups and will serve as direct support to Hank Williams, Jr. for four shows. Their own Wiggy Thump Festival also returns to their hometown of Palestine, Texas for the sixth year on April 20, with Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Brent Cobb and Joey Greer joining the event benefitting the local Anderson County Youth Livestock Association. Tickets are available HERE.

For all the latest information, visit WhiskeyMyers.com and follow on social media @WhiskeyMyers.

Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour

# denotes direct support to Brandi Carlile

* denotes direct support to Hank Williams, Jr.

^ denotes direct support to Zach Bryan

(visit WhiskeyMyers.com for support details specific to each headlining date)

Previously Announced Dates:

April 20 Palestine, Texas || Wiggy Thump Festival

May 3 Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena

May 4 Park City, Kan. || Hartman Arena

May 5 Cedar Rapids, Iowa || Alliant Energy Powerhouse

May 7 Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford Center

May 9 Minneapolis, Minn. || The Armory

May 10 Peoria, Ill. || Peoria Civic Center

May 11 Rogers, Ark. || The Walmart AMP

May 24 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

May 25 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

June 12 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 15 Nampa, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 16 Reno, Nev. || Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort

June 18 Santa Barbara, Calif. || Santa Barbara Bowl

June 19 Del Mar, Calif. || San Diego County Fair

June 21 Concord, Calif. || Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 22 Wheatland, Calif. ||. Hard Rock Live

July 5 Chicago, Ill. || Rosemont Theater

July 6 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

July 7 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater

July 9 Youngstown, Ohio || Foundations Amphitheater

July 11 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 12 Huber Heights, Ohio || Rose Music Center

July 13 St. Louis, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

July 21 Redmond, Ore. || FairWell Festival #

Aug. 9 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 10 Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

Aug. 13 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena

Aug. 15 Kingston, R.I. || Ryan Center

Aug. 16 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 17 Gilford, N.H. || Bank of New Hampshire Amphitheater

Aug. 18 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 21 Asbury Park, N.J. || Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 23 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. || Broadview Stage at SPAC *

Aug. 24 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater *

Aug. 31 Palmer, Alaska || Alaska State Fair

Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond ^

New Dates:

Sept. 20 Cape Girardeau, Mo. || Show Me Center

Oct. 17 Huntsville, Ala. || Orion Amphitheater

Oct. 18 Alpharetta, Ga. || Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Oct. 20 Johnson City, Tenn. || Freedom Hall

Oct. 23 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Oct. 24 Charlottesville, Va. || Ting Pavilion

Oct. 26 Wilmington, N.C. || Live Oak Bank Pavilion

Oct. 28 Dothan, Ala. || Civic Center

Oct. 30 Baton Rouge, La. || Raising Cane's Arena

Nov. 1 Tulsa, Okla. || BOK Center

Nov. 2 Dallas, Texas || Dos Equis Pavilion

