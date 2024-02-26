Whiskey Myers Announce New Summer Tour Dates

(EBM) As Whiskey Myers prepare to kick off a year of heavy touring on March 8, with a headlining RodeoHouston appearance in front of more than 70,000 fans on March 11, the genre-bending group now announces the addition of new dates running through the summer. Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now, with the new run of shows on sale this Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time via WhiskeyMyers.com.
Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, SOUTHALL, Whitey Morgan and the 78's, Anderson East, Blackberry Smoke, Reid Haughton, Treaty Oak Revival, Vincent Neil Emerson and Eddie Flint.
In addition to their own headlining dates, Whiskey Myers tops several festival lineups and will serve as direct support to Hank Williams, Jr. for four shows. Their own Wiggy Thump Festival also returns to their hometown of Palestine, Texas for the sixth year on April 20, with Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Brent Cobb and Joey Greer joining the event benefitting the local Anderson County Youth Livestock Association.
Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour
* denotes direct support to Hank Williams, Jr.
^ denotes direct support to Zach Bryan
(visit WhiskeyMyers.com for support details specific to each headlining date)
Previously Announced Dates:
March 8 Bossier, La. || Brookshire Grocery Arena
March 9 Biloxi, Miss. || Mississippi Coast Coliseum
March 11 Houston, Texas || RodeoHouston
April 5 Birmingham, Ala. || Legacy Arena*
April 6 Memphis, Tenn. || Grind City Music Festival
April 12 Gonzales, Texas || Cattle Country Fest
April 20 Palestine, Texas || Wiggy Thump Festival
May 3 Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena
May 4 Park City, Kan. || Hartman Arena
May 5 Cedar Rapids, Iowa || Alliant Energy Powerhouse
May 7 Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford Center
May 9 Minneapolis, Minn. || The Armory
May 10 Peoria, Ill. || Peoria Civic Center
May 11 Rogers, Ark. || The Walmart AMP
May 24 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater
May 25 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater
Aug. 10 Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
Aug. 23 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. || Broadview Stage at SPAC*
Aug. 24 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater*
Aug. 31 Palmer, Alaska || Alaska State Fair
Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond^
New Dates:
June 15 Nampa, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
June 16 Reno, Nev. || Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort
June 18 Santa Barbara, Calif. || Santa Barbara Bowl
June 21 Concord, Calif. || Toyota Pavilion at Concord
June 22 Wheatland, Calif. || Hard Rock Live
July 5 Chicago, Ill. || Rosemont Theatre
July 6 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
July 7 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
July 9 Youngstown, Ohio || The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
July 11 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena
July 12 Huber Heights, Ohio || Rose Music Center at The Heights
July 13 St. Louis, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park
Aug. 9 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Aug. 13 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena
Aug. 15 Kingston, R.I. || Ryan Center
Aug. 16 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater
Aug. 17 Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 18 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Aug. 21 Asbury Park, N.J. || Stone Pony Summer Stage
Whiskey Myers Announce 2024 Tour
Whiskey Myers Getting Stripped Down For First Ever Acoustic Tour
Whiskey Myers Debut Uncle Chicken's Sippin' Whiskey
Whiskey Myers and Wilco Lead Rebels & Renegades Lineup
Liam Gallagher Goes Off On The 'Rock' Hall- Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Explains Name Change- more
Mick Mars Addresses Working With Motley Crue Again- Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Teams Up With Gibson- more
Caught In The Act: Mr. Big Live 2024
Hot In The City: Upcoming Arizona Concerts
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Victoria, Australia
Liam Gallagher Goes Off On The 'Rock' Hall
Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Explains Name Change
Stagecoach Releasing GA and Standing Corral Passes
Bad Company In the Studio For 'Desolate Angels' Anniversary
Upon Wings Goes Back To Original Sound With 'Broken Wings'
Fleshgod Apocalypse Star Joins Act Of Denial On 'Unbury The Hatchet'
Whiskey Myers Announce New Summer Tour Dates
Christie's Announces Pattie Boyd Auction