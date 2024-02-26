Whiskey Myers Announce New Summer Tour Dates

(EBM) As Whiskey Myers prepare to kick off a year of heavy touring on March 8, with a headlining RodeoHouston appearance in front of more than 70,000 fans on March 11, the genre-bending group now announces the addition of new dates running through the summer. Tickets to all previously announced shows are on sale now, with the new run of shows on sale this Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time via WhiskeyMyers.com.

Joining the genre-bending band across varying dates are The Red Clay Strays, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, SOUTHALL, Whitey Morgan and the 78's, Anderson East, Blackberry Smoke, Reid Haughton, Treaty Oak Revival, Vincent Neil Emerson and Eddie Flint.

In addition to their own headlining dates, Whiskey Myers tops several festival lineups and will serve as direct support to Hank Williams, Jr. for four shows. Their own Wiggy Thump Festival also returns to their hometown of Palestine, Texas for the sixth year on April 20, with Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Brent Cobb and Joey Greer joining the event benefitting the local Anderson County Youth Livestock Association.

Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour

* denotes direct support to Hank Williams, Jr.

^ denotes direct support to Zach Bryan

(visit WhiskeyMyers.com for support details specific to each headlining date)

Previously Announced Dates:

March 8 Bossier, La. || Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 9 Biloxi, Miss. || Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 11 Houston, Texas || RodeoHouston

April 5 Birmingham, Ala. || Legacy Arena*

April 6 Memphis, Tenn. || Grind City Music Festival

April 12 Gonzales, Texas || Cattle Country Fest

April 20 Palestine, Texas || Wiggy Thump Festival

May 3 Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena

May 4 Park City, Kan. || Hartman Arena

May 5 Cedar Rapids, Iowa || Alliant Energy Powerhouse

May 7 Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford Center

May 9 Minneapolis, Minn. || The Armory

May 10 Peoria, Ill. || Peoria Civic Center

May 11 Rogers, Ark. || The Walmart AMP

May 24 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

May 25 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

Aug. 10 Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Aug. 23 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. || Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Aug. 24 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater*

Aug. 31 Palmer, Alaska || Alaska State Fair

Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond^

New Dates:

June 15 Nampa, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 16 Reno, Nev. || Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort

June 18 Santa Barbara, Calif. || Santa Barbara Bowl

June 21 Concord, Calif. || Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 22 Wheatland, Calif. || Hard Rock Live

July 5 Chicago, Ill. || Rosemont Theatre

July 6 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 7 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 9 Youngstown, Ohio || The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

July 11 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 12 Huber Heights, Ohio || Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 13 St. Louis, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 9 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 13 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena

Aug. 15 Kingston, R.I. || Ryan Center

Aug. 16 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 17 Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 18 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 21 Asbury Park, N.J. || Stone Pony Summer Stage

