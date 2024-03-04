Whiskey Myers Announce Two-Night Return To Red Rocks

(EBM) Following a 2022 Red Rocks Amphitheatre debut that sold out in a single day, prompting a two-night stand in 2023, chart-topping and genre-bending band Whiskey Myers will once again return for back-to-back nights in 2024, headlining the iconic open-air setting on June 12 with support by Black Pistol Fire and Jason Boland and the Stragglers plus June 13 with support by Anderson East and Vincent Neil Emerson.

In a special initiative to reward their most devoted fans, the band has also launched the Whiskey Myers App to serve as the ultimate hub for fans, providing early access to tickets, exclusive merchandise, interactive message boards and more. The app will also play a role in the band's proactive efforts to combat scalpers and ensure that genuine fans have access to tickets at face value pricing.

Registered fans will enjoy a special Red Rocks presale beginning tomorrow, March 5, offering them the first opportunity to secure their seats for these in-demand shows. Tickets then go on sale to the general public this Friday, March 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

"An outlier of alt-country with more thrust, Southern cousin of the Black Keys or spiritual grandchild of Waylon and Willie's Outlaw Country, Whiskey Myers is currently taking a regional movement global," declared POLLSTAR in the cover story celebrating the band's initial outing at the historic venue, adding "Whiskey Myers offers sobering pieces of broken lives that go unseen."

Today's announcement builds upon the anticipation for the band's Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour, kicking off this Friday, March 8 and featuring a headlining RodeoHouston appearance in front of more than 70,000 fans on March 11.

In addition to their own headlining dates, Whiskey Myers tops several festival lineups and will serve as direct support to Hank Williams, Jr. for four shows. Their own Wiggy Thump Festival also returns to their hometown of Palestine, Texas for the sixth year on April 20, with Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Brent Cobb and Joey Greer joining the event benefitting the local Anderson County Youth Livestock Association.

Whiskey Myers 2024 Tour Dates:

* denotes direct support to Hank Williams, Jr.

^ denotes direct support to Zach Bryan

(visit WhiskeyMyers.com for support details specific to each headlining date)

March 8 Bossier, La. || Brookshire Grocery Arena

March 9 Biloxi, Miss. || Mississippi Coast Coliseum

March 11 Houston, Texas || RodeoHouston

April 5 Birmingham, Ala. || Legacy Arena*

April 6 Memphis, Tenn. || Grind City Music Festival

April 12 Gonzales, Texas || Cattle Country Fest

April 20 Palestine, Texas || Wiggy Thump Festival

May 3 Little Rock, Ark. || Simmons Bank Arena

May 4 Park City, Kan. || Hartman Arena

May 5 Cedar Rapids, Iowa || Alliant Energy Powerhouse

May 7 Sioux Falls, S.D. || Denny Sanford Center

May 9 Minneapolis, Minn. || The Armory

May 10 Peoria, Ill. || Peoria Civic Center

May 11 Rogers, Ark. || The Walmart AMP

May 24 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

May 25 Camdenton, Mo. || Ozarks Amphitheater

June 12 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 13 Morrison, Colo. || Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 15 Nampa, Idaho || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

June 16 Reno, Nev. || Grand Theater at the Grand Sierra Resort

June 18 Santa Barbara, Calif. || Santa Barbara Bowl

June 21 Concord, Calif. || Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 22 Wheatland, Calif. ||. Hard Rock Live

July 5 Chicago, Ill. || Rosemont Theater

July 6 Sterling Heights, Mich. || Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 7 Indianapolis, Ind. || Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 9 Youngstown, Ohio || The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

July 11 Pikeville, Ky. || Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 12 Huber Heights, Ohio || Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 13 St. Louis, Mo. || Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 9 Atlantic City, N.J. || Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Aug. 10 Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

Aug. 13 Reading, Pa. || Santander Arena

Aug. 15 Kingston, R.I. || Ryan Center

Aug. 16 Bangor, Maine || Maine Savings Amphitheater

Aug. 17 Gilford, N.H. || BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 18 Bridgeport, Conn. || Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Aug. 21 Asbury Park, N.J. || Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 23 Saratoga Springs, N.Y. || Broadview Stage at SPAC*

Aug. 24 Syracuse, N.Y. || Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater*

Aug. 31 Palmer, Alaska || Alaska State Fair

Sept. 19 Louisville, Ky. || Bourbon & Beyond^

