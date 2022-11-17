Bush Rock 'More Than Machines' On Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Bush rocked their 2022 single, "More Than Machines", on the November 15th episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live and the show has shared video of the on-air and off-air appearance.
The appearance saw the band promote their recently-released album, "The Art of Survival", which they recorded earlier this year with producer Erik Ron (Panic! At The Disco).
In addition to the single, the late night program is also sharing video of a Bush's off-air performances, which saw them deliver "Slow Me" from the new record, "Quicksand" from 2020's "The Kingdom", and "Comedown" from their 1994 debut, "Sixteen Stone."
Bush recently wrapped up a support slot on a North American tour with Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin.
Watch video of the late night show performances here.
