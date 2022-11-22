Dokken Elektra Albums Box Set Announced

(Chipsterd) The 4 albums that made Dokken one of the '80s top rock bands are now being collected together as a box set (available in LP or CD formats) from BMG, 'The Elektra Albums 1983-1987.'
Released on January 27, 2023, the limited edition set will include Dokken's million-selling, worldwide charting first 4 studio albums ('Breaking the Chains,' 'Tooth and Nail,' 'Under Lock and Key,' and 'Back for the Attack') as a either a 5LP or 5CD set.
All of the albums feature the classic line-up of Don Dokken (vocals), George Lynch (guitar), Jeff Pilson (bass), and "Wild" Mick Brown (drums), and all have been newly remastered by Andy Pearce (Black Sabbath, Motorhead). Additionally, the LP box features 180g black vinyl. Preorder here and see the track/package details below:
Both LP & CD box sets include:
Breaking The Chains (1983) - US #136
Includes "Breaking The Chains" (#32 US Rock) and "Paris Is Burning (Live)"
Tooth And Nail (1984) - PLATINUM - US #49
Includes "Into The Fire" (#21 US Rock), "Just Got Lucky" (#27 US Rock), and "Alone Again" (#64 US Hot 100, #20 US Rock)
Under Lock And Key (1985) - PLATINUM - US #32
Includes "The Hunter" (#25 US Rock), "In My Dreams" (#77 US Hot 100, #24 US Rock)
Back For The Attack (1987) - PLATINUM - US #13
Includes The Theme From Nightmare On Elm Street 3, "Dream Warriors" (#22 US Rock), "Burning Like A Flame" (#72 US Hot 100, #20 US Rock), and "Prisoner" (#37 US Rock)
5LP boxset includes:
Breaking The Chains 1LP
Tooth And Nail 1LP
Under Lock And Key 1LP
Back For The Attack 2LP
4CD boxset includes:
Breaking The Chains 1CD
Tooth And Nail 1CD
Under Lock And Key 1CD
Back For The Attack 1CD
