.

War Hippies Share Cover Of 'O Holy Night'

November 25, 2022

War Hippies Share Cover Of 'O Holy Night'
Single art

(117) War Hippies have released long awaited and fan favorite holiday cover of "O Holy Night." This was the first song band members Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis ever recorded together when they first formed their act in late 2021.

This single quickly became the crowd's favorite song in concert, with frequent requests to release the song since the beginning. Accompanying this new release is a live performance video of the band recording the song in studio here in Nashville, Tennessee.

"'O Holy Night' was recorded live at Twelve 3 South Recording in Nashville, Tennessee. It was actually the very first thing War Hippies ever recorded when they very first formed the act late 2021.

"Fans have been requesting the song's release since then, so we're excited to offer it this holiday season on all platforms," said War Hippies.

Related Stories


War Hippies Share Cover Of 'O Holy Night'

War Hippies To Rock Armed Forces Bowl Pre-Game

War Hippies To Rock Armed Forces Bowl Pre-Game

War Hippies Streaming New Album Online

War Hippies Unleash New Song The Hangman Ahead Of Travis Tritt Tour

War Hippies Music and Merch

News > War Hippies

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Pantera Add Reunion Tour Dates- Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery- Five Finger Death Punch- Roger Daltrey Tributes Wilko Johnson- more

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Latest News

Nita Strauss To Undergo Surgery After Christmas

Five Finger Death Punch 'A Little Bit Off' With New Lyric Video

Currents Deliver Vengeance Visualizer

Bad Wolves Take On Christmas Classic 'Carol Of The Bells'

Oceans Premiere 'Hell is Where the Heart Is' Video

War Hippies Share Cover Of 'O Holy Night'

The Hu Receive UNESCO 'Artist For Peace' Designation

Singled Out: Gears' Lost Again