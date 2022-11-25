War Hippies Share Cover Of 'O Holy Night'

(117) War Hippies have released long awaited and fan favorite holiday cover of "O Holy Night." This was the first song band members Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis ever recorded together when they first formed their act in late 2021.
This single quickly became the crowd's favorite song in concert, with frequent requests to release the song since the beginning. Accompanying this new release is a live performance video of the band recording the song in studio here in Nashville, Tennessee.
"'O Holy Night' was recorded live at Twelve 3 South Recording in Nashville, Tennessee. It was actually the very first thing War Hippies ever recorded when they very first formed the act late 2021.
"Fans have been requesting the song's release since then, so we're excited to offer it this holiday season on all platforms," said War Hippies.
