Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: Ozzy Osbourne appeared to have changed his mind about the idea of Black Sabbath regrouping with the original lineup for at least one more final farewell show.
Guitarist Tony Iommi has expressed his interest in the band playing together again and Ozzy was asked about those comments during an interview with Rolling Stone to discuss the new A&E biography "The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne."
Ozzy said of playing with Sabbath again, "Not for me. It's done. The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with Bill Ward. I felt really bad about that. It would have been so nice. I don't know what the circumstances behind it were, but it would have been nice.
"I've talked to [Tony] a few times, but I don't have any of the slightest interest in [doing another gig]. Maybe Tony's getting bored now." Read the full interview here.
