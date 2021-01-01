Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: Ozzy Osbourne appeared to have changed his mind about the idea of Black Sabbath regrouping with the original lineup for at least one more final farewell show.

Guitarist Tony Iommi has expressed his interest in the band playing together again and Ozzy was asked about those comments during an interview with Rolling Stone to discuss the new A&E biography "The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne."

Ozzy said of playing with Sabbath again, "Not for me. It's done. The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with Bill Ward. I felt really bad about that. It would have been so nice. I don't know what the circumstances behind it were, but it would have been nice.

"I've talked to [Tony] a few times, but I don't have any of the slightest interest in [doing another gig]. Maybe Tony's getting bored now." Read the full interview here.

Related Stories

Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again 2020 In Review

Sharon Osbourne Reveals True Ownership Of Black Sabbath 2020 In Review

Rumored Queen and Black Sabbath Stars Collaboration Has Chance Of Happening 2020 In Review

Grim Reaper Stars Reunited For Black Sabbath Isolation Cover 2020 In Review

Black Sabbath Mystery Solved 50 Years Later 2020 In Review

Black Sabbath Expand 'Vol 4' For Deluxe Reissue

Black Sabbath Final Concert Unlikely With Geezer Saying Band Is Done

Black Sabbath and Pink Floyd Icons Team Up For New Song

More Black Sabbath News