Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins 2020 In Review

Album cover art

Ace Frehley Attempted Reunion With KISS Bandmate Peter Criss On Origins was a top 20 story of Sept 2020: Ace Frehley has revealed that plans to have his former KISS bandmate Peter Criss appear on his recently released "Origins Vol. 2" covers album were sidelined by the drummer's medical issues.

"Origins Vol. 2" features guest appearances from former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Lita Ford and Cheap Trick frontman Robin Zander. Ace was asked in an interview with WRIF if he approached anyone else to appear on the record.

Frehley responded, The only person I wanted to get on the record that I couldn't get was Peter Criss. He had injured his shoulder, and I wanted him to do at least one drum track.

"And he was more than willing to do it, but he didn't wanna do it unless he was a hundred percent, so maybe we'll get him on 'Origins Vol. 3', which we actually are planning in a couple of years to put out." Listen to the full interview here.

