Def Leppard Vault To Be Unlocked This Month

Def Leppard have announced that they will be officially opening their vault on January 13th and have shared a special video to reveal their plans for the special collection.
The band offered this description, "The Def Leppard Vault is the first ever collection of the band's artifacts and related stories, curated from and told by Joe, Sav, Rick, Phil and Viv.
"The Def Leppard Vault will serve as a constantly curated museum, including special installations where fans can gather to see the band's history from 1977 to now."
Phil said in the intro video "with the world shutdown at the moment, it was the perfect time to... raid our closets and basements and actually do a collection of kind of artifacts." Fans can sign up to unlock the vault here and watch the promo video below:
