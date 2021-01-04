Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey 2020 In Review

Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey was a top 20 story of Oct 2020: Corey Taylor is busy promoting his debut solo album, "CMFT", but that apparently has not stopped his main band, Slipknot, from starting to plan their next record.

The band released their last studio effort, "We Are Not Your Kind", last year and it debut at the No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Corey told That Jamieson Show that he and Clown recently discussed their plans.

Taylor said, "I was just talking to Clown the other day about what we should, 'Cause we're obviously thinking about what the next album could be like.

"And he's in this trippy place, dude, which is rad. I love it when he's in this crazy mindset, because I know I'm gonna hear stuff that I've never heard before.

"He's so goddamn creative, and that inspires Jim [Root]. And all the tumblers really start to fall. So it's pretty rad. I can't wait." Watch the interview below:

