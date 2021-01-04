Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey 2020 In Review

Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey was a top 20 story of Oct 2020: Corey Taylor is busy promoting his debut solo album, "CMFT", but that apparently has not stopped his main band, Slipknot, from starting to plan their next record.
The band released their last studio effort, "We Are Not Your Kind", last year and it debut at the No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Corey told That Jamieson Show that he and Clown recently discussed their plans.
Taylor said, "I was just talking to Clown the other day about what we should, 'Cause we're obviously thinking about what the next album could be like.
"And he's in this trippy place, dude, which is rad. I love it when he's in this crazy mindset, because I know I'm gonna hear stuff that I've never heard before.
"He's so goddamn creative, and that inspires Jim [Root]. And all the tumblers really start to fall. So it's pretty rad. I can't wait." Watch the interview below:
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review
Slipknot's Debut 21st Anniversary Marked By Joey Jordison 2020 In Review
Slipknot Star Having Dreams About Late Bassist Paul Gray 2020 In Review
Slipknot Push Back Knotfest Japan To 2022
Slipknot Discussing Doing New Album Next Year Says Corey Taylor
Slipknot Announce New Knotfest Event In 2021
Slipknot Working On New Music During Lockdown
Slipknot's Knotfest Announces Free Virtual Pulse of the Maggots Fest
Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen- Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band- David Bowie's John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen
Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band
David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV
Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'
Asphyx Release 'The Nameless Elite' Video
Cellar Darling Share New Single 'Dance'