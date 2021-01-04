Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects 2020 In Review

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects was a top 20 story of Oct 2020: Tool and Puscifer frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed in a new interview that he was infected with Covid-19 and he is still suffering the after effects.
Keenan spoke with AZ Central to discuss the new Puscifer album, "Existential Reckoning", and during the chat he revealed that he had the virus after he was asked what it was like to have his plans for 2020 upended by the pandemic.
Maynard responded, "Well, I'm not a delicate flower. You make the adjustment. 'OK, well, we can't do that. So what are we gonna do? Are we just gonna take this opportunity to unplug and kind of step back and reevaluate everything?'
"It was good. I mean, I was still recovering from having gotten COVID at the end of February. I'm still dealing with the residual effects. But it was ugly. I survived it, but it wasn't pretty. So I definitely had to deal with that.
The interviewer then said that he did not realize that Keenan had Covid and Maynard responded, "Um... yeah. I kind of didn't want to run around screaming it. But it's real. And there's after-effects. I had to go through some major medications to undo the residual effects. Still coughing. There's still lung damage."
He elaborated on those residual effects when asked if he was feeling all right now. He responded, "Well no. I still have the cough. Every other day, I have these coughing fits because my lungs are still damaged at the tips. And I just got over the inflammation that was going on with my wrist and hands.
"I had an autoimmune attack on my system in the form of, like, a rheumatoid arthritis. Basically, from what I understand, it attacks weird spots and it's random. So that's what I got. That was my prize."
Puscifer Release 'Bedlamite' Music Video
Puscifer Release 'Theorem' Video
Puscifer To Play Special Existential Reckoning Livestream
Tool's Maynard James Keenan Dealing With Covid-19 Infection After Effects
Puscifer Stream New Song and Announce Album Release
Puscifer Release 'Apocalyptical' Single and Video
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen- Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band- David Bowie's John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen
Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band
David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV
Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'
Asphyx Release 'The Nameless Elite' Video
Cellar Darling Share New Single 'Dance'