Black Sabbath Final Concert Unlikely With Geezer Saying Band Is Done 2020 In Review

Black Sabbath Final Concert Unlikely With Geezer Saying Band Is Done was a top 20 story of Nov. 2020: Hopes for another Black Sabbath concert have diminished even more with Geezer Butler joining frontman Ozzy Osbourne in declaring that the legendary band is "over".

The band played the final show of their farewell tour in 2017, but there has been talk of the group reunited with the full original lineup for one final show.

Butler was asked about the possibility during an interview with eonmusic to discuss the reissue of his solo albums Plastic Planet", "Black Science" and "Ohmwork").

The bassist said of the idea of a final concert at the Villa Park stadium in the band's hometown of Birmingham, There will definitely be no more Sabbath. It's done."

Those comments echo what Ozzy Osbourne told Rolling Stone earlier this year. He said, "It's done. The only thing I do regret is not doing the last farewell show in Birmingham with Bill Ward. I felt really bad about that. It would have been so nice. I don't know what the circumstances behind it were, but it would have been nice.

"I've talked to [Tony Iommi, guitarist] a few times, but I don't have any of the slightest interest in [doing another gig]. Maybe Tony's getting bored now."

