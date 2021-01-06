Foreigner Star Talks Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Snub

Video still from reunion performance

(hennemusic) Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson is sharing his thoughts on why the band has not yet been inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in a new interview with music site Misplaced Straws.

Despite being eligible for entry since 2002, Foreigner have yet to receive a single nomination from the Cleveland, OH-based institution. "I think it's very, very simple why, and that's because critics were never all that into Foreigner: they always viewed it as very commercial and corporate," explains Pilson. "You always have to see where critics are coming from and, to them, when something sells a lot of records, in most cases, they will view that as having been because of some kind of compromise made by the artist. I don't feel like Foreigner did that, I feel like we made honest music that's just really good that people happen to like.

"I think that they just look down on the band and that's okay, they're critics, that's what they do. But I have a feeling that that has a lot to do with it because the Academy and everything very much reflects on that whole credible side of things and Foreigner was just never included in that."

By any measure, Foreigner have a strong track record with music fans, having racked up five straight US Top 5 albums since the release of their 1977 self-titled debut while earning worldwide sales of more than 80 million records ... long before Pilson joined the lineup in 2004.

"I think over time, I think someday Foreigner will get inducted," says the rocker. "I don't think I will, nor necessarily should I, but I think the band will, and I do think the original guys really do deserve their due."

Foreigner's current lineup have shared the stage in recent years with original-era members, which the bassist feels bodes well for a smooth induction should it happen one day.

"Most bands get into such hostility between the new and old line up and all that kind of stuff," Pilson adds. "I think to KISS and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, not letting two guys come up and play and all that kind of stuff. And I'm just so glad that we're beyond that, I really am. That, to me, feels like an evolution that's really healthy. And I know the fans love it and it makes for both bands to do better.

"I think when we get up there and play, we kick each other's butts. I wouldn't call it a competition really, but a motivation, Well, they are what they are and we are what we are; the common bond is this delightful music that [guitarist and founder] Mick [Jones] and, in many cases, [vocalist] Lou [Gramm] came up with and it just it really makes for a great evening. And it makes for a great long term band relationship that I think has helped carry the torch down the line. And so if they're passing it to us, we're gonna run to the finish line." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit 2020 In Review

Foreigner To Rock The First Socially Distanced Music Festival

Foreigner Share 'Waiting For A Girl Like You' Video From Reunion Show

Foreigner Share 'Head Games' Video From Reunion Concert

Foreigner Share 'Cold As Ice' Video From Reunion Concert

Foreigner Celebrate Netflix Film With Isolation Video For Classic Hit

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Cancel Summer Tour

Foreigner Star Releases 'Why Corona?' Video

Foreigner, Kansas and Europe Announce American Tour

More Foreigner News