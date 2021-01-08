Journey Looking To Release New Single Next Month

Journey fans mark your colanders. The band is hoping to release a brand new single next month, according to lead guitarist and band cofounder Neal Schon.

The track will be the first from the band's new sessions featuring the return of former bassist Randy Jackson and new drummer Narada Michael Walden, who made their debut with the band back in May with a special isolation performance of "Don't Stop Believing" for a UNICEF streaming event.

Schon spoke with Rolling Stone about the new lineup and the progress on their new album. Neal had the following to say about the new record, "It's coming along, man. It's really shaping up. Narada and I have been working nonstop.

"Jonathan is also working from his houses in Florida and Nashville. Arnel is working from Manila. Randy Jackson is working mostly from L.A. And it's one of those Zoom sessions and it sounds phenomenal.

"It sounds like we're all playing in the room at the same time. I actually can't wait until we do get together and start putting the show together. The new single should be coming out mid-February."

Neal was asked about how the new rhythm section has changed the band's sound and he responded, "You have to hear it for yourself. It still sounds very much like Journey thanks to the songwriting, my guitar playing, and the vocals. But the rhythm section is definitely a powerhouse. Narada has been known for years, and Randy Jackson is a completely monstrous bass player.

"Some people may not be aware of his work, but they have credentials that go way, way back. Randy and I have always been pretty in tune, and Narada and I are in tune. And now it's coming together. It's got a new strut to it."

