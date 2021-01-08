The Juliana Theory Release 'Better Now' Video

The Juliana Theory have released a brand new single and music video entitled "Better Now". The track is the second new song from the acclaimed band in 15 years, following the release of their comeback single "Can't Go Home" in November.
Brett Detar had this to say about the new song, "Recently I've had a number of loved ones either going through bad addictions or an especially difficult time. One night, not long ago, a friend that I care about deeply who had been struggling came over to my little music studio.
"Although they didn't say a lot with words it didn't matter. I knew they were really hurting and I was especially struck by the visceral feeling I got from just a few telling glances.
"If it's true that the eyes are the window to the soul then what I saw through that window was a turbulent storm leaving damage in its wake. The look of hurt I saw resonated with me throughout the night and when I woke up the next morning it was still just as resonant.
"I'm not always the best at speaking things in the right way. I wanted to encourage my friend but maybe I was too afraid to be vulnerable enough to say what I felt.
"So, when I woke I wrote these lyrics - the words I wanted to say to my friend the night before - words of hope. The truth is I needed to speak a lot of these words to myself as 2020 dealt me a level of depression and anxiety that I had never felt before.
"'Better Now' is a song about what comes after rock bottom. It's ok to need help. It's ok to ask for help. It's ok to feel hopeless. It likely won't happen overnight but just know that things will get better. 'Hold on. Don't speak the word 'surrender.''" Watch the video below:
