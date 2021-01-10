Bad Wolves have announced that they have officially parted ways with frontman Tommy Vext, but also revealed that they plan to continue on as a band.
They had this to say, "It is true that Bad Wolves and vocalist Tommy Vext have parted ways. The four of us plan to continue making music and a new album is planned for later this year.
"Tommy has been a big part of BAD WOLVES and we are grateful for his contributions. There is not much else to report at the moment but to send love and gratitude to the fans who have supported Bad Wolves from day one. We would not be here with out you.
"All the best, Chris, Doc, Kyle, and John".
Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates
Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves Announce U.S. Tour
Disturbed, Staind, Bad Wolves Announce Summer Tour
Bad Wolves Release 'Sober' Video
Bad Wolves First Rock Band To Go Platinum With 2018 Release
Five Finger Death Punch Frontman Jams With Bad Wolves
Bad Wolves' Zombie Cover Gets Grace Gracie Treatment
Bad Wolves Release 'Remember When' Video
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen- Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band- David Bowie's John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers- more
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Michael Anthony Sad He Didn't Resolve Issues With Eddie Van Halen
Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band
David Bowie Birthday Single Features John Lennon And Bob Dylan Covers
The Black Crowes Stream Previously Unreleased Song
Steve Earle Tributes Son Justin Townes Earle On Late Night TV
Linkin Park Release 'One Step Closer (100 gecs Reanimation)'
Asphyx Release 'The Nameless Elite' Video
Cellar Darling Share New Single 'Dance'