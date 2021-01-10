Bad Wolves Lead Singer Tommy Vext Leaves Band

Cover art

Bad Wolves have announced that they have officially parted ways with frontman Tommy Vext, but also revealed that they plan to continue on as a band.

They had this to say, "It is true that Bad Wolves and vocalist Tommy Vext have parted ways. The four of us plan to continue making music and a new album is planned for later this year.

"Tommy has been a big part of BAD WOLVES and we are grateful for his contributions. There is not much else to report at the moment but to send love and gratitude to the fans who have supported Bad Wolves from day one. We would not be here with out you.

"All the best, Chris, Doc, Kyle, and John".

