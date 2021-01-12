Jack White Streaming Song From New Live Package

Photo courtesy Big Hassle

(hennemusic) Jack White is streaming a 2014 performance of "Missing Pieces" as a preview to a new live album offered via Third Man Records' Vault Package series.

The set presents a legendary 38-song, three-hour-plus show at The Masonic Temple in White's hometown of Detroit that delivered a career-spanning evening and included covers of tracks by Led Zeppelin, Beck, Hank Williams and Junior Wells.

White's Dead Weather bandmates Alison Mosshart and Dean Fertita unexpectedly joined the singer for a particularly heavy version of "I Cut Like A Buffalo" from their 2009 debut, "Horehound."

"Jack White Live at the Masonic Temple 7-30-14" is rounded out with a 7-inch single of White's last-minute, fill-in appearance on Saturday Night Live from last October, which saw him offer a tribute to Eddie Van Halen just days after the iconic guitarist passed away after a long cancer battle at the age of 65.

The project is featured on four 180-gram colored vinyl LPs, housed in a slipcase cover with custom printed photo inner sleeves featuring images captured by official tour photographer David Swanson. Listen to "Missing Pieces" here.

