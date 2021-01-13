Black Sabbath To Reveal Previously Unreleased Dio Era Recordings

Cover art courtesy Chipster

Black Sabbath have expanded the two classic original Ronnie James Dio era albums "Heaven And Hell" and "Mob Rules" for brand new deluxe editions that will be released on March 5th.

Both albums will be reissued digitally and also physically as 2-CD and 2LP versions, the vinyl editions will feature a "selection of bonus material" on CD due to space constraints.



The deluxe edition of "Heaven And Hell" will feature the North American debut of several bonus tracks including "Children Of The Sea" and "Die Young" that were recorded live in 1980 in Hartford, CT.

The "Mob Rules" deluxe edition will include a several rare and unreleased recordings such as an entire concert that was recorded in 1982 in Portland, OR.

Check out the rare live recording of "Heaven and Hell" from the that reissue below:

