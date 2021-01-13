Def Leppard Opening Their Vault Today

Screen shot

After teasing fans, Def Leppard have announced that they will officially unlock the Def Leppard Vault today that will give fans access to a wealth of historic material including exclusive never-before-seen photos, products, video, audio commentary, interviews, and more.

frontman Joe Elliott had this to say, "After months of digging through our personal rock and roll closets (and warehouses, no less!), we present you our history!

"Our historic vault will continually be updated with installments you may have seen with some gems I promise you've never heard or seen! It's a true backstage pass for any Def Leppard or rock and roll fan! Please...step inside and walk this way!"

Brad Mindich of Inveniem added, "We are extremely honored to be trusted by the band to help them find, curate, and present their expansive history to fans in this new, digital environment.

"Def Leppard's stories and artifacts are extraordinary, and their desire to want to create the Def Leppard Vault so they can share their legacy directly with fans reinforces why they have been so impactful on music and culture for more than four decades.

"And the exciting part is that what fans will see starting today is just the beginning. There is so much more being discovered from the band and fans alike that will be added to the Def Leppard Vault for months and years to come." Find the vault here.

Related Stories

Def Leppard Vault To Be Unlocked This Month

Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors 2020 In Review

Def Leppard Marked 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary 2020 In Review

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100 Percent Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen 2020 In Review

Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album 2020 In Review

Def Leppard Will Be Unlocking Their Vault

Def Leppard Release Live Video For Hits Vegas Preview

The Struts Recruit Def Leppard Stars For New Song

Def Leppard Announce Limited Edition Audio Releases

More Def Leppard News