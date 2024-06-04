Katatonia's Jonas Renkse Joins Evergrey For 'Cold Dreams

(Freeman Promotions) Evergrey, Gothenburg's pioneering masters of darkness, has unveiled a new official video for "Cold Dreams" from their upcoming fourteenth studio album, 'Theories of Emptiness', set for release this Friday, June 7 via Napalm Records. This sonic majesty cut from the new album showcases an out-of-this-world vocal performance by band leader and vocalist Tom Englund, alongside a guest appearance by Jonas Renkse (Katatonia) and Englund's daughter, Salina - contributing lush backing vocals that enhance the song's dynamics and highlighting another intense facet of the album.
'Theories Of Emptiness' stands as the distinguished successor to their worldwide chart-topping release, 'A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)', and is leaving critics breathless all over the world. Seamlessly blending dark, emotive themes with complex progressive elements and melodic heavy metal, the album is already making waves, ranking #1 in the soundcheck charts of German Rock Hard, German Metal Hammer, Aardschok, and Sweden Rock. With 'Theories Of Emptiness', Evergrey has crafted an absolute masterpiece and goose-bump generator, solidifying their legacy as they continue to shape metal history after 30 years in the industry.
Tom Englund on "Cold Dreams": "'Cold Dreams' is probably the darkest piece of music on 'Theories of Emptiness'. Its somber power is quite overwhelming. It's a composition that honestly leaves me feeling a bit uneasy. To have Jonas Renkse of Katatonia singing words describing fates that we both encountered makes it even more special and intriguing. Jonas' unique voice of sadness spreads like a disease and to hear him growl, again, is just f***ing great!
To balance the darkness, we decided to bring in some angelic qualities, and at the time of composing, I couldn't imagine anything more suiting than my daughter Salina Englund's voice. We cannot wait to hear what you feel after these 6 minutes and 46 seconds of soul searching. Enjoy!"
Evergrey Premiere 'Falling From The Sun' Video
Evergrey Share Live 'Recreation Day' Visualizer
Evergrey Offshoot Silent Skies Share 'Churches' Video
