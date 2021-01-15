Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations

(hennemusic) Motley Crue have announced that they will be launching a series of 40th anniversary celebrations this weekend and to make more announcement on Sunday.

It was January 17, 1981 when Motley Crue formed after Nikki Sixx left the band London and began rehearsing with Tommy Lee and vocalist/guitarist Greg Leon (who later left). Sixx and Lee then added guitarist Bob Deal aka Mick Mars before Vince Neil accepted an offer to join (after turning them down) in April, and the group released their debut album, "Too Fast For Love", just seven months later.

To mark this weekend's anniversary, fans are invited to sign Motley Crue's birthday card before Sunday on Facebook and return to the site on Sunday, January 17 for more announcements.

Any posts about the band are invited to add the hashtag #HappyBirthdayToCrue. "In 'Kickstart My Heart', the lyrics say, 'When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I'd say we've kicked some ass'," says Sixx. "It's always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us. The fans were always right by our side. I don't know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash.

"What I can't forget are the four decades of fans who have counted themselves as Crueheads from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Happy 40th birthday to us all." Read more here.

