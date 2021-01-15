Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations

(hennemusic) Motley Crue have announced that they will be launching a series of 40th anniversary celebrations this weekend and to make more announcement on Sunday.
It was January 17, 1981 when Motley Crue formed after Nikki Sixx left the band London and began rehearsing with Tommy Lee and vocalist/guitarist Greg Leon (who later left). Sixx and Lee then added guitarist Bob Deal aka Mick Mars before Vince Neil accepted an offer to join (after turning them down) in April, and the group released their debut album, "Too Fast For Love", just seven months later.
To mark this weekend's anniversary, fans are invited to sign Motley Crue's birthday card before Sunday on Facebook and return to the site on Sunday, January 17 for more announcements.
Any posts about the band are invited to add the hashtag #HappyBirthdayToCrue. "In 'Kickstart My Heart', the lyrics say, 'When we started this band / All we needed, needed was a laugh / Years gone by, I'd say we've kicked some ass'," says Sixx. "It's always been about great songs and over-the-top live shows for us. The fans were always right by our side. I don't know where all of the years went. It went by in a flash.
"What I can't forget are the four decades of fans who have counted themselves as Crueheads from day one, supporting us through thick and thin. To them we are in debt and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Happy 40th birthday to us all." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Def Leppard On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour
Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100 Percent Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee 2020 In Review
Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt 2020 In Review
Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer
Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup
Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee
Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates
Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show Push From Hagar and Anthony- Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations- Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release New Song- more
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show Push From Hagar and Anthony
Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations
Paul Stanley's Soul Station Release New Song and Announce Album
Kip Moore Streams New Song and Announces Special Event
Vanilla Fudge's Tim Bogert Dead At 76
Neil Young Announces New Live Package With Crazy Horse
Foo Fighters Play Two New Songs For Jimmy Kimmel