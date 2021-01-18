Darkest Hour Announce Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection

Darkest Hour have announced that they will be self-releasing "Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection" as a digital audio and video download and limited edition hand numbered colored vinyl this spring.
The package was captured during the band's performance on September 26, 2020 as a benefit for Washington D.C.'s legendary venue Black Cat, Darkest Hour where they were joined via satellite by guest guitarists Fred Ziomek (ex-Darkest Hour), Kris Norris (ex-Darkest Hour), Buz McGrath (Unearth), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves / God Forbid), Fella Di Cicco (Dreamshade) and Mark Heylmun (Suicide Silence) .
The band will be rolling out the distribution of the Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection audio, video, and limited 12-inch vinyl via their Patreon, with more details to be announced.
They had this to say, "To self-release a record like this to you all is a huge accomplishment for us. Thank you to EVERYONE who takes this risk with us. Adaption to industry changes is something that is not new for us, and we love the direct connection we have established via our Patreon."
Check out a promo video for the release and the tracklisting below:
