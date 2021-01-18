Darkest Hour Announce Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection

Darkest Hour have announced that they will be self-releasing "Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection" as a digital audio and video download and limited edition hand numbered colored vinyl this spring.

The package was captured during the band's performance on September 26, 2020 as a benefit for Washington D.C.'s legendary venue Black Cat, Darkest Hour where they were joined via satellite by guest guitarists Fred Ziomek (ex-Darkest Hour), Kris Norris (ex-Darkest Hour), Buz McGrath (Unearth), Doc Coyle (Bad Wolves / God Forbid), Fella Di Cicco (Dreamshade) and Mark Heylmun (Suicide Silence) .

The band will be rolling out the distribution of the Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection audio, video, and limited 12-inch vinyl via their Patreon, with more details to be announced.

They had this to say, "To self-release a record like this to you all is a huge accomplishment for us. Thank you to EVERYONE who takes this risk with us. Adaption to industry changes is something that is not new for us, and we love the direct connection we have established via our Patreon."



Check out a promo video for the release and the tracklisting below:





Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection tracklisting:

1. Doomsayer (or the beginning of the end)2. Knife in the Safe Room3. Demon(s)4. These Fevered Times5. For the Soul of the Savior6. An Epitaph7. The Sadist Nation8. Tunguska9. Enter Oblivion10. Nazi Punks F*** Off11. With a Thousand Words to Say But One12. Tranquil

Live In Lockdown Promo Video

Related Stories

Misery Signals And Darkest Hour Cancel Tour and Announce Livestream

Darkest Hour And Unearth Announce Coheadline Tour

Darkest Hour And Unearth Expand Death To False Metalcore Tour

Unearth and Darkest Hour Announce Death To False Metalcore Tour

Darkest Hour, Dead To Fall Supergroup The Primals Release New Song

More Darkest Hour News