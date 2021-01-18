Gilby Explains Why He Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Jam

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has explained in a new interview the circumstances surrounding his invitation to jam with the band on their Not In This Lifetime reunion tour and why he was forced to decline.
Gilby explained the situation during an appearance on The SDR Show. He said, "They didn't ask me to join the band, they asked me to come out and do a guest appearance with the band, and it just happened to be the day that I was in Chicago with my daughter.
"Her band was playing Lollapalooza (July 2016), and I'm actually her roadie. I don't think anybody would know how to tune the guitar if I wasn't there - just kidding - but yeah, it was just bad timing.
"I just said, 'Look, I think it's a great idea. I'm up for it. I just can't do it today.' They literally asked me that day. And I never heard back from them after I said that." Watch the interview below:
