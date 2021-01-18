Motley Crue Mark 40th Anniversary With Video

Photo courtesy Better Noise

Motley Crue have released a new video online on Sunday (January 17th) to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first time that members of the band jammed together, leading to the creation of the group.

Bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee, along with vocalist and guitarist Greg Leon, first jammed together on January 17, 1981. The band would go on to recruit Mick Mars and Vince Neal and part ways with Leon.

Nikki had this to say about the anniversary, "40 years ago today in 1981 we started @motleycrue outta Hollywood California. I am beyond grateful to of (sic) done this journey with my brothers @thevinceneil @mr.mickmars and @tommylee. The places we've travelled to around the world together, the songs we've written, the OVER the top live shows and of course 4 generations of fans.

"Wherever I may be in the world when a possible non rock fan asks me 'Are you in a band?' and I tell them Motley Crue they always light up and say 'Oh, I know your music.'

"Beyond everything else those words mean the most. The SONGS. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my brothers and to all the fans. And to so many many people along the way that kept this old warhorse rocking. MORE TO COME........."

Lee said, "Happy 40th my dudes.... what a f***ing ride hey!?! Like a rollercoaster we been up down and all around this damn world touching hearts and many other parts hahah of people all around the globe! Cheers to touching more!!!!"

Neil added, "Happy Birthday to my brothers! 40 years!! A lifetime of memories!!"

Watch the anniversary video below:

Related Stories

Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations

Def Leppard On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100 Percent Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen 2020 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee 2020 In Review

Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt 2020 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer

Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen

Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee

More Motley Crue News