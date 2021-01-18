Motley Crue Mark 40th Anniversary With Video

Motley Crue have released a new video online on Sunday (January 17th) to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the first time that members of the band jammed together, leading to the creation of the group.
Bassist Nikki Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee, along with vocalist and guitarist Greg Leon, first jammed together on January 17, 1981. The band would go on to recruit Mick Mars and Vince Neal and part ways with Leon.
Nikki had this to say about the anniversary, "40 years ago today in 1981 we started @motleycrue outta Hollywood California. I am beyond grateful to of (sic) done this journey with my brothers @thevinceneil @mr.mickmars and @tommylee. The places we've travelled to around the world together, the songs we've written, the OVER the top live shows and of course 4 generations of fans.
"Wherever I may be in the world when a possible non rock fan asks me 'Are you in a band?' and I tell them Motley Crue they always light up and say 'Oh, I know your music.'
"Beyond everything else those words mean the most. The SONGS. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my brothers and to all the fans. And to so many many people along the way that kept this old warhorse rocking. MORE TO COME........."
Lee said, "Happy 40th my dudes.... what a f***ing ride hey!?! Like a rollercoaster we been up down and all around this damn world touching hearts and many other parts hahah of people all around the globe! Cheers to touching more!!!!"
Neil added, "Happy Birthday to my brothers! 40 years!! A lifetime of memories!!"
Watch the anniversary video below:
Motley Crue Launching 40th Anniversary Celebrations
Def Leppard On His Confidence About Motley Crue and Poison Tour
Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100 Percent Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen 2020 In Review
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee 2020 In Review
Motley Crue Return Fueled By The Dirt 2020 In Review
Guns N' Roses Star To Work On Music With Former Motley Crue Singer
Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Virtual Festival Lineup
Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen
Ozzy Osbourne Gave Motley Crue Their Big Break Says Lee
Motley Crue Mark 40th Anniversary With Video- David Lee Roth Offered To Manage Tesla- Jimmy Page Reflects On The End Of Led Zeppelin- Guns N' Roses- Eddie Van Halen- more
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Travevel
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Motley Crue Mark 40th Anniversary With Video
David Lee Roth Offered To Manage Tesla
Jimmy Page Reflects On The End Of Led Zeppelin
Gilby Explains Why He Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Jam
Drive-By Truckers Release 'Tough To Let Go' Lyric Video
Darkest Hour Announce Live In Lockdown - The Complete Collection
B-Sides: Eddie Van Halen Mural, Fear Factory's New Album, Megabelt For Dave Mustaine and more
Singled Out: Reality Anonymous' I Love Her Everywhere