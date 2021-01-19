Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video

Photo courtesy Republic Records

Greta Van Fleet have released a new performance music video for their single, "Age Of Machine". The studio version of the track will be featured on their forthcoming sophomore album.

The new record, entitled "The Battle At Garden's Gate", will be released on April 16th and is the follow-up to the band's acclaimed 2018 debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army".

Josh and Sam Kiszka recently discussed the approach they took to making the record in an interview with Radio.com. Josh explained, "We wanted to create a cinematic album. It's like, 'what movie would this album score?' Well, it would score 'The Battle at the Garden's Gate.'"

Sam added, "We had time to reassess what world the album is and how it lives in all these different spots. We were able to take a step back from that for a while.

"We went in and recorded the two new songs that we felt captured the aesthetic of the album." Watch the new live video below:

Greta Van Fleet's "Age Of Machine" Live Video

