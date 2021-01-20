Architects Rock Royal Albert Hall For 'Dead Butterflies' Video

Video still

Architects have released a music video for their brand new single "Dead Butterflies." The song is the third track revealed from the band's forthcoming ninth studio album.

The new record, entitled "For Those That Wish To Exist", is set to hit stores via Epitaph Records on February 26th and the new video was filmed at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, in November of last year.

The band took the stage of the legendary venue for a special livestream on November 21st and part of that performance was used for the "Dead Butterflies" video. Watch it below:

