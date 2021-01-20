Architects have released a music video for their brand new single "Dead Butterflies." The song is the third track revealed from the band's forthcoming ninth studio album.
The new record, entitled "For Those That Wish To Exist", is set to hit stores via Epitaph Records on February 26th and the new video was filmed at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, in November of last year.
The band took the stage of the legendary venue for a special livestream on November 21st and part of that performance was used for the "Dead Butterflies" video. Watch it below:
Architects Release 'Black Lungs' Video
Architects Release 'Death Is Not Defeat' Video
Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video
Architects Release 'Holy Ghost' Documentary
Architects Release Video From Upcoming New Ablum
Foo Fighters Release 'Waiting On War' Video- Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video- Eddie Van Halen Did Not Let Fame Go To His Head Says Anthony- more
Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience
On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse
Paul McCartney - McCartney III
Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man
MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)
Architects Rock Royal Albert Hall For 'Dead Butterflies' Video
Bad Religion Stream New Track 'Emancipation Of The Mind'
Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song
Ten Years After's Ric Lee Releases Autobiography
Slayer Legend Almost Joined Megadeth
Thrice Share Two Acoustic Lockdown Performances
Styx In The Studio For Paradise Theatre's 40th Anniversary
Singled Out: Moon Fever's Cocaine