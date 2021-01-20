.

Architects Rock Royal Albert Hall For 'Dead Butterflies' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Architects Rock Royal Albert Hall For 'Dead Butterflies' Video
Video still

Architects have released a music video for their brand new single "Dead Butterflies." The song is the third track revealed from the band's forthcoming ninth studio album.

The new record, entitled "For Those That Wish To Exist", is set to hit stores via Epitaph Records on February 26th and the new video was filmed at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, in November of last year.

The band took the stage of the legendary venue for a special livestream on November 21st and part of that performance was used for the "Dead Butterflies" video. Watch it below:


Related Stories


Architects Rock Royal Albert Hall For 'Dead Butterflies' Video

Architects Release 'Black Lungs' Video

Architects Release 'Death Is Not Defeat' Video

Architects Release 'Modern Misery' Video

Architects Release 'Holy Ghost' Documentary

Architects Release Video From Upcoming New Ablum

More Architects News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Release 'Waiting On War' Video- Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video- Eddie Van Halen Did Not Let Fame Go To His Head Says Anthony- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Moon Crush Socially-Distanced Music Experience

On The Record: Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets - Live at the Roundhouse

Paul McCartney - McCartney III

Quick Flicks: Joe Bonamassa - Guitar Man

MorleyView Maria Vidal (Desmond Child and Rouge)

advertisement
Latest News

Architects Rock Royal Albert Hall For 'Dead Butterflies' Video

Bad Religion Stream New Track 'Emancipation Of The Mind'

Wolfheart Announce 'Skull Soldiers' EP and Stream Title Song

Ten Years After's Ric Lee Releases Autobiography

Slayer Legend Almost Joined Megadeth

Thrice Share Two Acoustic Lockdown Performances

Styx In The Studio For Paradise Theatre's 40th Anniversary

Singled Out: Moon Fever's Cocaine