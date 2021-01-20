Slayer Legend Almost Joined Megadeth

Legendary Slayer drummer and cofounder Dave Lombardo has revealed in a new interview that he almost joined Megadeth back in 1986 after the first time that he left Slayer.
Lombardo shared the story during an appearance on the Metallica focused "Speak N' Destroy" podcast, of how he considered joining Megadeth to replace Gar Samuelson.
He explained, "A funny story. I was going to join Megadeth when I left Slayer the first time in '86... It was very much on the down low. And probably [Dave] Mustaine doesn't remember this. But they had opened up for Alice Cooper during the 'Peace Sells' tour. And I went to the Long Beach Arena, and I met with the guys.
"I believe that the main issue at that time was when I saw the guys, they didn't look very healthy. I think it was a very dark period for them. And I had heard rumors of drugs and stuff like that. I was no saint, but I kept it in check, and they just didn't look healthy to me. I didn't see a healthy path for myself.
"Sure enough, Gar Samuelson died, and he was an amazing drummer. Megadeth and Slayer played many times together, and so, yeah, I just didn't see things go well. And then I, of course, rethought my position, and with a little bit of coercion from Rick Rubin, I returned [to Slayer]." Listen to the full episode here.
